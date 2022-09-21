CHRISTIAN AUTHOR WRITES A QUICK BUT CHALLENGING GUIDE TO CHRISTIAN STEWARDSHIP
Wendell Van Gunst challenges readers to be honest in his book Giving that Matters to GodYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many ways that books and authors can affect a reader’s life. For Wendell Van Gunst, it is through a concise guide entitled "Giving that Matters to God: A Fresh Look at Christian Stewardship for You and Your Church" to understand the true meaning of Christian Stewardship. And it is and has been effective.
"Giving that Matters to God: A Fresh Look at Christian Stewardship for You and Your Church" was published only last year by Xulon Press. Its aim is to challenge and change its readers, by tackling what responsible stewardship means to Jesus. Christian stewardship is a subject that is rarely talked about in the church, but is expressed by Him in his teachings in the Gospels.
The book focuses on, according to Jesus, life’s two masters: God and Money. It mainly desires to challenge its readers to be honest regarding which master they actually are serving. Another is for readers to realize that financial stewardship is a part of God’s Master plan. And lastly, the book serves as a reminder of what it means to follow Jesus as well as what He expects from His followers, especially when they declare their discipleship to Christ.
Stewardship, truly, is an adventure that involves risk. Those who take such are and will be greatly blessed. This book speaks clearly on the matter of true Christian stewardship as it may differ from the current teachings and practices of the church. The simple question, “What will Jesus do?”, if honestly asked and answered, would inspire us and our churches to change.
Wendell Van Gunst is a blessed retired farmer and business owner. He still lives with his wife, Ruth, in New Era, Michigan and has seventeen grandchildren from his four daughters, with one, Betsy Arkema, who co-wrote "Giving that Matters to God." He, along with his family, are passionate about God and the church, their family farm, and their family.
For a quick but challenging and comprehensive guide to Christian Stewardship, "Giving that Matters to God: A Fresh Look at Christian Stewardship for You and Your Church" is available in both Kindle and paperback on Amazon.
