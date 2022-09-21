Tracks from the Past: Home at last after 56 years
Mario Cartaya narrates a story of how he traced back his once-forgotten Cuban RootsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we age, we ought to fully understand our life’s experiences—the past, present, and future. Mario Cartaya, author of the motivational book Journey Back into the Vault: In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints, lived in Cuba with his family until he was 9 years old. The imposition of Fidel Castro’s regime left his family no choice but to flee to the United States, leaving everything and everyone in their lives behind. The continuously fading memories of the homes, schools, playgrounds, relatives, and friends of his Cuban youth, eventually become part of a subconscious protective vault Mario, now a prominent American architect, realizes held the secret to his Cuban past. He realizes he must breech it in order to regain his forgotten childhood and discover who he really is.
This is Mario Cartaya’s first book and it is truly close to his heart. The author narrates his personal story of what made him revisit Cuba, the country of his birth, 56 years after leaving it as a small child in search of his long-forgotten Cuban memories. His book will certainly make the readers reminisce, cry, laugh, and smile as he embarks on a most incredible journey.
Martin, an Amazon customer, describes the book as poignant, funny, and true. He says “it takes the reader on an adventure that feels like a good buddy flick movie.” Truly, readers will be hooked on this story as the author narrates the incredible experiences and astonishing moments that constantly colored his life changing his journey to Cuba in search of his long forgotten childhood memories.
Be ready for an enlightening adventure to the past! Read and grab a copy of this book by Mario Cartaya on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
