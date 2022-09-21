Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized Among Most Influential in Solar Energy
Rosendin installed over 1,429 MWdc of solar energy in 2021
Rosendin recognizes our teams' dedication and creativity in developing challenging renewable energy projects and battery energy storage systems that provide cost-effective solar solutions.”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosendin Renewable Energy Group (RREG), one of the fastest-growing renewable energy groups in the U.S., was recognized by Solar Power World as one of the most influential companies in the country. Rosendin installed over 1,429 MWdc of solar energy in 2021, reaffirming the company as a leader in designing and building utility-scale renewable power generation and earning a top spot on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors List.
— David Lincoln
Rosendin jumped three spots to become the country’s fifth highest-ranked solar contractor. Ranked by total megawatts installed, Rosendin is the top EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) utility service provider in California (528 MWdc), Pennsylvania (45 MWdc), and Connecticut (20 MWdc). Moreover, Rosendin is ranked as the Number 1 installer of Utility-Scale PV Plants plus Battery Storage and the top overall provider of solar in Nevada and Maryland.
“At Rosendin, we recognize the impact of our teams and their dedication and creativity in developing challenging renewable energy projects and battery energy storage systems that provide cost-effective solar solutions for customers while aligning with the company’s commitment to providing clean energy sources,” said David Lincoln, Senior Vice President of Rosendin’s Renewable Energy Group. “We look forward to the continued work with our partners and thank our stakeholders for their ongoing commitment to our communities.”
Rosendin is the only Tier 1 Solar EPC in the industry that designs and self-performs the full spectrum of medium and high voltage electrical, substation and transmission work. Over the past 15 years, the RREG has delivered over 5 GW of solar project installations in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico, with more than 2 GW currently under construction and over 6 GW in development.
A leading EPC builder of mid to large-scale solar photovoltaic systems, Rosendin’s portfolio includes commercial and utility-grade solar farms, as well as hospitals, schools, universities, and government facilities. Notable projects include the Aktina Renewable Power Project in Texas, the Townsite Solar + Storage in Nevada, and the Athos Renewable Energy Project in California.
Rosendin is an employee-owned company that offers a sustainable and productive career path for industry professionals who want to make a difference. The electrical contracting company promotes a diverse and inclusive workforce for skilled and unskilled workers interested in construction, engineering, technology, office management, and other career paths. Rosendin’s commitment to safety through meaningful action and permanent solutions is rooted in its core values: “We Care. We Share. We Listen. We Innovate. We Excel.”
About Rosendin:
Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is the largest employee-owned electrical contractor in the United States, employing over 7,400 people, with revenues upwards of $2.5 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our community and our company. At Rosendin, we foster a culture of diversity, inclusion, and shared ownership. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group (RREG) is a true EPC providing renewable energy design, planning, and construction for solar projects and acts as a subcontractor for medium voltage, high voltage, and substation work for utility-scale renewable energy projects. REG has installed over 5GW of Solar and 22GW of Wind Energy throughout the U.S. and offers a comprehensive portfolio of construction services including design-build, substation and switchyard installation, vertical tower wiring, overhead collection systems and transmission lines, underground collection systems, and substation design and communications integration. https://www.rosendin.com/sectors/renewable-energy/
Laura Slawny
10 to 1 Public Relations
+1 480-868-9423
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn