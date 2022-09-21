NRP Shares Waterway Protection Knowledge with Indonesian Delegation

September 21, 2022

Visit Arranged as Part of Information-Sharing Initiative

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Natural Resources Police recently welcomed a seven-person delegation of maritime professionals from Indonesia, to showcase how officers protect the Chesapeake Bay’s marine resources. This engagement was arranged through the World Trade Center Institute and the U.S. Department of State, sharing information on protecting natural resources at maritime borders.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Officers treated the delegation to a ride-along to learn about boat patrols. Once underway. The delegation observed a standard vessel safety check and a check of recreational crabbers and anglers to ensure compliance with Maryland’s regulations.

The delegation later visited the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) headquarters building in Annapolis, greeted by Colonel Adrian Baker and Major Lloyd Ingerson, for presentations that were translated into Indonesian. Afterward, Lieutenant John Chatham presented NRP’s Marine Law Enforcement Information Network (MLEIN) system, a mobile command center consisting of radar monitoring, video surveillance, and advanced software that allows officers to view the movement of all boats and other activities on the Chesapeake Bay.

Lt. Drew Wilson also gave a presentation on NRP’s enforcement agreement with NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement to protect federal fisheries.