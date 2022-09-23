Wide Collection of Unique Embellishments Makes a Splash in the Paper Crafting World
Altenew embellishments are used for card making, scrapbooking, journaling, home decor, and other paper crafting projects.
Paper crafting company Altenew introduces a wide variety of embellishments to help paper crafters diversify their projects.
I think that Altenew Enamel Dots are the best I have found so far...I can't have enough!”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew LLC has recently been spotlighting its vast collection of embellishments used for card making, scrapbooking, journaling, and home decor projects. Crafters looking for new fun elements to add to their projects get to choose from the many options in the Altenew embellishments collection.
Altenew makes it easy for crafters to transform simple projects into elegant masterpieces with minimal steps. Primarily known for its stamps and dies, Altenew also is home to remarkable embellishments that make a splash in the crafting world. The variety of add-ons and craft embellishments make crafting projects shine without too much effort - washi tapes, epoxy buttons, alphabet stickers, wood veneers, enamel dots, and more fun elements especially for card making and scrapbooking.
Washi tapes add a touch of fun and vibrant colors and patterns to paper crafting projects. Altenew washi tape sets come in a variety of fun, colorful, and exciting designs - from florals to galaxy to ombré. Perfect for cards, scrapbook layouts, and even DIY home decor, the unique wide washi tapes are total game changers in the crafting community. Washi tape lovers were stunned with the creative, colorful, and versatile wide washi tapes that were first introduced by this paper crafting company.
Crafters looking to jazz up their handmade paper crafts heavily rely on the Altenew enamel dot stickers. These enamel dots are perfect for adding a touch of color and shine to any DIY projects - from handmade cards and scrapbook pages to bullet journals and DIY gifts. The Altenew enamel dots are uniquely sold in various shapes and sizes coordinating with the popular Altenew color families.
Shared Heidi Sullivan, an Altenew customer, “I think that Altenew Enamel Dots are the best I have found so far. I love that the dots are graduated in size and on the same card you have a color range of three values and as if that were not enough, you also get stars, hearts and arrows. I can't have enough!”
Everyone loves beautiful stickers, and Altenew’s vast sticker collection is like heaven for paper crafters. The multi-purpose stickers add a classy and gorgeous touch to a wide variety of paper crafting projects. From elegant florals to adorable felines to lovely envelope seals, the diverse beautiful stickers are versatile enough to be used as either embellishments or focal points in handmade cards, scrapbook layouts, journal pages, and other projects.
Artists looking for a metallic touch to their projects are thrilled to use the Altenew Metallic Threads. These stunning thread spools add a touch of sophistication and elegance to a variety of paper crafting projects. The Enchanted Gold, Antique Gold, and Silky Lilac threads add beautiful finishing touches to different crafty creations.
Finally, for crafters who love sparkle, Altenew’s sequins collection is the perfect craft room companion. Each set of sequins is packaged in an adorable 22g glass container with a cork stopper containing a mix of 3mm, 6mm, and 8mm sequins. The sequins come in three elegant colors: Antique Gold, Satin White, and Satin Gold.
Altenew continues to make waves in the paper crafting waves with unique and remarkable products that bring joy and inspiration to crafters around the world. Altenew fans eagerly await to discover what the company will come up with next.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
