Eviction Rent Assistance Grantee Support Consultant

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in an initiative to strengthen the contracting relationships between Commerce Eviction Rent Assistance program lead grantees and service organizations run by Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) with the primary mission of serving BIPOC communities.

PROPOSAL DUE: November 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM PST

ESTIMATED TIME PERIOD FOR CONTRACT: December 22, 2022 – June 30, 2023 Request for

Proposal (PDF)

RFP Coordinator: Kyle Gitchell kyle.gitchell@commerce.wa.gov