The 10G Challenge awards 6 winners envisioning life-changing technologies

Created by CableLabs, The 10G Challenge recognizes winning entries that focus on how the 10G network enables technologies that impact the way we live, work, learn and play

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CableLabs, the leading innovation and research and development lab for the cable industry, today announced the six winners of The 10G Challenge, a unique competition meant to inspire innovators to leverage the emerging 10G broadband network.

Grand Prize Winner: MediView leverages advanced virtual reality technology to help patients in rural areas access care from National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers without having to leave their community. Live Category Winner: Xennial Digital is creating the future of medical simulation training using the reliability of the 10G broadband network. Work Category Winner: TractorCloud develops hardware and software solutions that save farmers thousands of dollars and drive the future of tractor fleet management. Learn Category Winner: KC Digital Drive aims to utilize the 10G network to expand access to nursing education via digital twin classrooms. Play Category Winner: Dana Leung's "Interacting Within Live-Action Video Scenes" technology hopes to enhance consumer experiences, whether shopping or watching movies, with real-time VR. People’s Choice Winner: T4 Movement Engineering helps patients identify the root cause of their musculoskeletal issues and improve rehabilitation in an innovative, low-cost, easy-to-execute and scalable manner.



“With the speed and security of 10G, the possibilities unlocked by the network of the future’s lower latencies, faster symmetrical speeds, improved reliability and enhanced security are seemingly endless,” said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. “Our team at CableLabs was excited by the incredible depth and breadth of innovative solutions submitted by individual entrepreneurs, innovators and organizations from across North America — and we look forward to empowering the winners to move their life-changing technologies forward.”

Created to support forward-thinkers developing transformative solutions that rely on the 10G broadband network of the near future, The 10G Challenge focused on encouraging innovation in four categories: Live, Work, Learn and Play. Participants submitted short videos demonstrating their technology or idea, and all submissions were reviewed by representatives from collaborator companies Corning, Intel, Mayo Clinic and Zoom to determine finalists in each category.

Each of the winners will receive a cash prize to further their project’s development, and the Grand Prize and four category winners will present their technologies and connect with leading industry professionals today at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022. MediView will be awarded the $100,000 grand prize to support the development of its technology; each category winner will be honored with $50,000 to help move their project forward; and the T4 Movement Engineering project will receive $10,000 for the People’s Choice award.



“As technological advancements help providers deliver better access to care and ease the health care disparity gap among underserved or vulnerable populations, solutions that enable timely and appropriate access to health care services will only grow in importance,” said John Black, co-founder of MediView. “At MediView, we were thrilled to learn we were receiving the Grand Prize because our technology will positively impact breast cancer research and treatment using the power of 10G — and this prize will help us move our innovation forward.”

For more information about The 10G Challenge and to view the winning submissions, please visit 10gchallenge.com. To learn more about how CableLabs provides cable operators with the necessary technologies and tools to deliver 10G, please visit cablelabs.com/10g.

About CableLabs

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry.

About the 10G Challenge

The 10G Challenge is presented by CableLabs on behalf of the cable industry to inspire innovators to leverage the 10G network and encourage the swift adoption of new, life-changing technologies. For more information, visit www.10GChallenge.com

