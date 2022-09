Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Spotlights Years of Manufactured Home Production-Shipment Data

Higher HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production In July 2022 per the Washington, D.C. based Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). Information like the above is found monthly for Manufactured Housing Industry Shipments Top 10 U.S. States per Manufactured Housing Associaton for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). MHARR is Protecting the American Dream of Home Ownership - per their website. MHARR brings Consumers, Industry Professionals, Public Officials, Researchers and Media Common Sense Solutions Others May Miss. Photo above is of a Modern HUD Code Manufactured Home Produced by a MHARR Builder-Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform. Another Modern HUD Code Manufactured Home Produced by MHARR Builder. Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a national trade group based in Washington, D.C.

MHARR announced accurate monthly facts on national manufactured housing production/shipments. This brings the MHIndustry into line with NAR, NAHB, or RVIA data.

...manufacturers produced 8,050 homes in July 2022, a 6.4% increase over the 7,564 new HUD Code homes. Cumulative production...totals 69,709 homes, a 13.6% increase over the 61,323 homes...in 2021.” — Mark Weiss, CEO Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sources inside and outside of the manufactured home industry have remarked that obtaining factually accurate information, along with evidence about hot button industry topics and trends can be difficult to obtain. So, the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) has announced to mainstream media and other researchers the largest known collection of manufactured housing statistics from a manufactured home industry connected professional source.Once monthly, MHARR issues a national new manufactured home report that cites official data collected on behalf of federal officials. That same report also provides a running tally of the top ten states in the U.S. for manufactured home shipments. That hub or category on the ManufacturedHousingAssociation.org website is found at the link below.The most recent such report for the September release of July 2022 manufactured home national data , plus shipment data for the top ten states, are found at the link below.One of the graphics for the above is found in the image collection that accompanies this media release which is found at the left.Some prior monthly data reports are found at the links below.MHARR also provides a periodic series of evidence-based opinions at the links below.MHARR also typically provides media and researchers with periodic articles in their Washington Updates and other manufactured housing news-focused reports. Some examples are as follows.Proposed Rule – Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards – Docket No. FR-6233-P-01; RIN 2502-AJ58Per their website: "MHARR Is Protecting the American Dream of Home Ownership.""We Bring Consumers, Industry Professionals, Public Officials and Media Common-Sense Solutions Others May Miss."About MHARRThe Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR)1331 Pennsylvania Ave N.W., Suite 512Washington D.C. 20004Phone: 202/783-4087Fax: 202/783-4075Email: MHARR@MHARRPUBLICATIONS.COMWebsite: manufacturedhousingassociation.org