Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Spotlights Years of Manufactured Home Production-Shipment Data

Higher HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production In July 2022 per the Washington, D.C. based Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

Information like the above is found monthly for Manufactured Housing Industry Shipments Top 10 U.S. States per Manufactured Housing Associaton for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

MHARR is Protecting the American Dream of Home Ownership - per their website. MHARR brings Consumers, Industry Professionals, Public Officials, Researchers and Media Common Sense Solutions Others May Miss.

Photo above is of a Modern HUD Code Manufactured Home Produced by a MHARR Builder-Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform.