Overcoming Negative - Positive Radio Still Flourishes: HealthyLife.net Radio Celebrates 20 Years On-Air
HealthyLife.net Radio Network, the leading choice of Internet positive talk, is celebrating its Twentieth Anniversary
Over the years our positive programs have helped millions of listeners lead happy, healthy lives. We're not just radio. We've become a lifestyle for people interested in NOT perpetrating fear...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthyLife.net Radio Network (www.healthylife.net) the leading choice of Internet positive talk radio is hosting its Twentieth Anniversary Party on Sunday, October 2, 2022, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., with a live broadcast at Table Manners Patio in Redondo Beach, California. Profitable since third month of inception, over the network's twenty year run, they have developed a loyal following of over 19 million listeners a year in 137 countries across 75 syndicated and simulcast channels.
— Founder: Linda Mackenzie
HealthyLife.net Founder and General Manager Linda Mackenzie, Program Director/News Anchor Jay Cruz and radio host/former Redondo Beach Mayor Steve Aspel will preside over the ocean-side birthday gala, joined by special guests. Adding to the fun of this special broadcast, is a cache of giveaways, surprises and Radio Host Meet and Greets. Redondo Beach Councilwoman Laura Emdee will be on hand bestowing HealthyLife.net Radio a City of Redondo Beach Commendation for its help in Redondo Beach and the South Bay.
"Despite the challenges and changing landscape throughout the radio industry, we still experience continuous growth in our listener base worldwide, which is a remarkable testament to the premise of positive talk and of course, our knowledgeable and entertaining content and vetted hosts," states Linda Mackenzie.
"I could go on about the success of our weekday 'facts without fear' news program or how our lifestyle, only natural health and South Bay community programs are so well received. Instead let me sum up the success of HealthyLife.net by saying we have never been better. Over the years our positive programs have helped millions of listeners lead happy, healthy lives. We're not just radio. We've become a lifestyle for people interested in NOT perpetrating fear but want to expand the greater good to all. That was our original mission. We continue to accomplish that. Now that's something huge to celebrate!"
About HealthyLife.net - A pioneer in positive media since 2002, HealthyLife.net Radio has over 40 TV, film and national expert hosts (like Dr. Bernie Siegel, Golden Globe Winner Sally Kirkland) spanning a variety of eclectic topics that people want to hear. HealthyLife.net Live, On Demand and Podcast listening can be accessed worldwide direct from their website or through their 75 worldwide distribution channels. 'No App' required. It's sister network, HRNpodcasts.com, was launched in 2020. Filled with fascinating stories subscription subscribers can browse through over 3,200 positive ad-free podcasts or search by genre, host, guest or even by topic.
Media Contact: Kelly Despal (310) 371-5444
Linda Mackenzie
HealthyLife.net Radio Network
+1 310-371-5444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
HealthyLife.net Radio 20 Years