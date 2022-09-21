New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, SEPT. 16, 2022:

Tres Piedras Shooting Range will close for one-day cleanup on Sept. 21

Tres Piedras – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will close its Tres Piedras Shooting Range at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, and will reopen at sunrise on Sept. 22, 2022. The range will be closed to allow department staff to safely clean up trash and debris on the shooting range.

Public access to the range will be restricted on this day.

The department wants to remind the public to recreate responsibly, pack out all of your shooting trash, including shell casings and targets, and not to shoot at glass or other items not designed to be shot at on the range.

