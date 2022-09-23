Bridget Rian's 'Screaming At The Stars' EP Out Now

Bridget Rian - Screaming At The Stars (Cover Artwork) Bridget Rian - PR Photo (1) Bridget Rian - PR Photo (2)

Alternative/Indie Artist Bridget Rian Shifts the Narrative From Hurt to Rage With Sophomore EP Release

[Screaming At The Stars] is Rian’s most ambitious and defining release yet.” — CLOUT Magazine

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Alternative/Indie artist, Bridget Rian shares her sophomore extended play (EP), Screaming At The Stars via Symphonic Distribution. Produced by Paul Moak (Caitlyn Smith, Liz Longley, Goodbye June) and recorded at The Smoakstack in Nashville, TN, Screaming At The Stars is an audacious collection of songs Rian has crafted into a harrowing coming of age story. Rian collaborated with some of Nashville’s premier rock musicians for the recording of this project including Ethan Luck (Morgan Wade, Kings of Leon) on electric bass, electric guitar, and lap steel, Caleb Crosby (Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown) on drums, Kris Donegan (Birdy, Maddie & Tae) on electric guitars, and Moak on B3, Moog, glockenspiel, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and ARP.With her emotive lyrics, Rian peels back the layers of years we’ve lived and the loves we’ve lost to reveal that in the end, we all play the villain or the savior in someone’s story, even our own. Screaming At The Stars showcases Rian’s undeniable strength as a compelling storyteller through song, which American Songwriter Magazine cited as being, “touchingly beautiful” and “a testament to the power of music.”From her 2021 debut EP, Talking To Ghosts to the 2022 release of Screaming At The Stars, there is a seamless evolution present in Rian’s unique sound that has solidified her capability of blending classic Americana nuances and her ethereal vocals with strong elements of indie rock and alternative pop. “I released my first few songs to introduce myself to the world. I got to be creative and met many dear collaborators. I started to find myself… my sound and voice,” says Rian. “With this new batch of songs I hope that I can break down some of those assumptions that you may have had about me as a listener. I hope that helps us get closer and build a genuine relationship.”Following the previously released Talking To Ghosts, Screaming At The Stars is set to be Rian’s “most ambitious and defining release yet,” according to CLOUT Magazine. Its emotional nature grips the listener closely into the soundscape with its gritty texture of electric guitars contrasted by emotionally vibrant, yet calming vocals. Cited by Atwood Magazine as, “an eruption of pure passion and raw pain,” and “burning with cinematic, brightly charged indie pop,” this latest selection of songs finds the Nashville-based alternative artist using anthemic rock and an alt-pop sound laced with punk tendencies to shift the narrative from hurt to rage.Rian has received notable DSP support as the Featured Cover Artist for Tidal’s “Rising: Folk” Playlist and placements on Apple Music's "New Country" Playlist, Pandora’s “AMP: Fresh Cuts” Radio, and YouTube Music’s New Alt Indie Playlist. Rian has also been featured on NPR, American Songwriter Magazine, New Noise Magazine, and was selected as an Official Showcasing Artist for SXSW 2022.Rian currently resides in Nashville, TN where she continues to write, perform and release new music. Screaming At The Stars is now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Fans can celebrate the EP release with Rian in person as she performs at The Basement (OG) in Nashville on Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. Follow @bridget_rian on Instagram and visit www.bridgetrian.com for all of the latest updates and info about upcoming live shows.###

Bridget Rian - new hampshire (Official Music Video)