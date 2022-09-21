Electric Hair Brush Market Size to Garner $360.0 Million, Globally and by 2026, Growing At a 6.7% CAGR From 2019-2026

Electric Hair Brush Market

According to a new report, The global electric hair brush market is segmented into gender, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Consumers are adopting electric hair brushes for hair styling due to increasing trends of impressive life style, which contributes toward the market growth.” — Aniket Kadam

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Electric Hair Brush Market by Gender, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," The electric hair brush market size was valued at $217.3 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $360.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.70% from 2019 to 2026.

The electric hair brush is used to straighten the hairs apart from combing. There are two types of hair brush available in the market, namely, paddle and flat brushes. These brushes have bristles built from ceramic or tourmaline plate. Heat is generated by these plates, which releases negative ions to make hair shiny and smooth. The electric hair brush is a hair styling product that has endured a high level of demand from its target customers. These brushes are typically used to straighten curly or wavy hair, and at the same time provide shiny texture for a longer period of time.

Electric hair brushes have gained traction in the emerging markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany. This is attributed to rise in concerns over maintaining the quality of hair and at the same time desire for proper hair styling. Furthermore, rise in number of beauty-conscious consumers is the key factor that drives the growth of the global electric hair brush market. Moreover, rise in innovative product offerings facilitated by manufacturers, which in turns customers have a holistic approach while considering hair styling products in their daily routine. However, side effects of hair straightening, such as dryness, split ends, and risk of permanent hair loss restrain the market growth.

The global electric hair brush market is segmented into gender, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of gender, it is segregated into female and male. By end use, it is segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel, it is fragmented into online and offline. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to the electric hair brush market analysis in 2018, the female segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of electric hair brush by female beauty-conscious consumers for proper hair style. However, the male segment is expected to the sluggish grow throughout the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of electric hair brush by male consumers for beard straightening.

By end user, the electric hair brush market is further sub-segmented into household and commercial. Among the end users, the household segment accounted for higher value share in 2019, since most of key electric hair brush manufacturers have been facilitating its product offerings targeted on the household sector. These types of hair brushes are available in distribution channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, franchisee stores, and specialty stores for household customer base.

Depending on distribution channel, the offline distribution channel segment generated maximum revenue in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of variety of options in hair styling products promoting both branded and private-labelled segments. However, the online distribution channel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in penetration of online shopping in developed as well as developing countries..

Based on region, Europe accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to higher expenditure of consumers on beauty products, specially on hair styling products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in number of salon establishments in the region.

The key players profiled in this report include L'Oréal S.A., Panasonic, Philips, Revlon, Inc., PRITECH, Conair Corporation, Drybar, LLC., Shenzhen Mesky Technology Co.,Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc., and Procter & Gamble.

Key Findings of the Study:

○ The electric hair brush market was valued at $217.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $360.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% throughout the forecast period.

○ By gender, the female segment is expected to witness fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.

○ In 2018, depending on distribution channel, the online distribution channel segment held the highest share, accounting for more than half of the global market share.

○ Germany was the most prominent market in the Europe region in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

○ Europe was the dominant region in 2018, accounting for more the one-third of the global electric hair brush market share.

