ASMC Establishes a 75th Anniversary Commission

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Executive Committee of the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) established a 75th Anniversary Commission (Commission) at its quarterly board meeting on Sept. 8, 2022. The Commission will direct and oversee the programs and events throughout 2023 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Society in 1948 in San Antonio, Texas.

The Commission is established to increase awareness and celebrate the founding of the ASMC on Dec. 2, 1948, through a series of events, publications, press releases, and other activities throughout 2023. Operating in close coordination with the planning and execution of other national-level events and programs (e.g., Professional Development Institute, Armed Force Comptroller Journal, and corporate engagements), the Commission will execute an overarching 2023 plan that integrates 75th-anniversary events into the overall national-level program of events while encouraging and enabling chapter-level events.

The Commission is composed of ASMC members drawn from the public sector, private sector, and the academic community, and will also include various subcommittees to coordinate activities and events. The goal is to enable all 16,000+ ASMC members and 100+ ASMC chapters located throughout the United States and overseas to have the opportunity to participate in the celebratory events.

"It is incredibly important for organizations to celebrate milestone events like the 75th anniversary," said Rich Brady, Chief Executive Officer of ASMC. "This jubilee year will allow us to reflect on our past while charting a path for the future of the organization and the defense financial management community as a whole."

"I am deeply honored and excited to chair ASMC's 75th Anniversary Jubilee," said Debra Del Mar, Commission Chair. "As a life member of ASMC, I cherish this extraordinary community and am grateful for the many benefits I have received. Our performance metric will be enhancing value for our members, and we look forward to ensuring these celebration activities are informative, engaging and noteworthy for all."

ASMC looks forward to celebrating its jubilee year and has a lot of exciting events planned for the upcoming year so stayed tuned.

About ASMC:

ASMC, established in 1948, is the non-profit educational and professional organization for persons, military and civilian, involved in the overall field of defense financial management. ASMC promotes the education, training, and certification of its members, and supports the development and advancement of the defense financial management profession. The Society provides professional programs to keep members abreast of current issues and encourages the exchange of information, techniques, and approaches.

