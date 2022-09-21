PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 21, 2022 Robin, Kumalap ng Panukala Para Palakasin ang Saligang Batas Nakakalap ng mga panukala nitong Miyerkules si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla at ang kanyang Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes para palakasin ang Saligang Batas, kasama ang pagpapaigting ng depensa natin laban sa banta ng pagsalakay o rebelyon. Sa ikalimang pagdinig ng kumite, nagbigay ng mga pananaw sina Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile; human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares; Demosthenes Donato ng Tanggulang Demokrasya Inc.; at Professor Malou Tiquia ng Publicus Asia. "Ang araw na ito ay kontrobersyal. Itong araw merong nagse-celebrate, may ibang klase rin ang selebrasyon. Hihingin natin ang opinyon ninyo katulad ng opinyon at paglalahad na binigay sa atin kanina (ni dating Sen. Enrile)," ani Padilla kina Colmenares, Donato at Tiquia sa pagdinig, matapos pakinggan ang opinyon ni Enrile. Tukoy ni Padilla ang ika-50 anibersaryo ng pagdeklara ng Martial Law noong 1972, na sinuportahan ni Enrile at binatikos ni Colmenares. Nguni't idiniin ng mambabatas na hindi debate ang pagdinig kundi pagpalit ng mungkahi ng bawa't isa kung saan madadagdagan ang kaalaman ng sambayanan. "Hindi ito debate, hindi tayo nagdedebate. Karamihan sa debate alam natin natutunan ng ating kababayan. Mas maganda ang mungkahi ng bawa't isa. Kailangan natin marespeto ang mungkahi ng bawa't isa. Ang sinasabi ng bawa't isa ay kaalaman. Kaya pinipilit natin mag-Tagalog tayo, sapagka't sa panahon natin nabanggit ng bawa't isa napakahalaga ng impormasyon na maintindihan ng ating kababayan," ani Padilla. Sa kanyang pagbigay ng opinyon sa pagdinig, sinabi ni Enrile na mas mainam na ibalik ang ilang probisyon ng 1935 o 1973 Constitution, kung saan maaaring magdeklara ang Pangulo ng martial law kung may "imminent threat" ng pagsalakay, insureksyon o rebelyon - hindi tulad ng Sec. 18, Art. VII ng 1987 Constitution na maaaring ideklara ang martial law kung nangyayari na ang mga ito. "Aanhin mo ang damo kung patay na ang kabayo?" ayon kay Enrile. Inimungkahi rin ni Enrile na klaruhin ang probisyon ng Saligang Batas sa pagboto ng Mataas at Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso - na gawing hiwalay ang kanilang pagboto. "Let us decide separately on any national issue of grave import. It cannot be joint voting, magiging minority ang Senado. That is part of the checks and balances of the Constitution if you do not know it yet," aniya. "They must be separated but coordinated," ani Enrile. Sa pagtalaga ng huwes at myembro ng hudikatura, pabor si Enrile na ibalik ang sistema kung saan lahat na presidential appointees ay subject to confirmation, para matiyak ng Kongreso ang "accountability" lalo na sa pondo ng taumbayan. "Palagay ko, having been a participant of the government under the 1935, 1973 and 1987 and all Constitutions of the Philippines... I'd rather we go back to the system under the 1935 Constitution," dagdag niya. Ayon naman kay Colmenares, hindi siya sang-ayon na ang pederalismo ay garantiya ng pag-unlad. Ihinalimbawa niya ang sistema sa Somalia, na isa sa pinakamahirap na bansa sa mundo. "Look at Somalia, Somalia is federal," aniya. Sa kanyang presentasyon, ibinahagi ni Colmenares ang mga dahilan kung bakit hindi nagtagumpay ang mga sumubok na itulak ang Charter Change, kabilang na rito ang mga pasimpleng pagsisingit ng mga probisyon na may personal na interes ng mga mambabatas. "Ang ating kahirapan ngayon ay hindi nagmula sa Konstitusyon. Kaya ang pag-amyenda sa kanya ay hindi solusyon," aniya. Samantala, idiniin ni Tiquia na kailangang tiyakin na ang pag-unlad ng bansa ay sa lahat na lugar, hindi lang sa Luzon o Metro Manila. "Hindi lahat ang dapat mangyari sa bansa natin dahil sa Luzon o Metro Manila dahil ang utang ng bayan, Muslim ang nagbabayad, Bisaya ang nagbabayad," ani Tiquia. "Hindi dahil lahat na development nasa Luzon, equal na ang ating bansa. Mahirap yan... Kaya kami nandito, gusto natin ipagpatuloy ano ang solusyon sa ating problema at ang solusyon na yan ay systemic," dagdag niya. Robin's Senate Panel Gains More Inputs on Strengthening Constitution The Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes chaired by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday gained more inputs on strengthening the Philippine Constitution, including beefing up the country's defense against the threat of invasion and rebellion. At the Senate panel's fifth hearing, Padilla received insights from resource persons including Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile; human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares; Demosthenes Donato of Tanggulang Demokrasya Inc.; and Professor Malou Tiquia of Publicus Asia. "Ang araw na ito ay kontrobersyal. Itong araw merong nagse-celebrate, may ibang klase rin ang selebrasyon. Hihingin natin ang opinyon ninyo katulad ng opinyon at paglalahad na binigay sa atin kanina (ni dating Sen. Enrile)," Padilla told Colmenares, Donato and Tiquia at the hearing, after listening to Enrile's views. ["Today is a controversial day because different groups commemorate it differently. We are asking for your opinions, in the same way that we sought those of former Senator Enrile."] Padilla was referring to the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in 1972, where Enrile played a major role. Colmenares was among those who opposed the event in 1972. But he also stressed that he meant for the hearing to gather inputs from the resource persons and not to generate a debate. "Hindi ito debate, hindi tayo nagdedebate. Karamihan sa debate alam natin natutunan ng ating kababayan. Mas maganda ang mungkahi ng bawa't isa. Kailangan natin marespeto ang mungkahi ng bawa't isa. Ang sinasabi ng bawa't isa ay kaalaman. Kaya pinipilit natin mag-Tagalog tayo, sapagka't sa panahon natin nabanggit ng bawa't isa napakahalaga ng impormasyon na maintindihan ng ating kababayan (This is not a debate. We are not going to debate. What is better is to learn from one another. Let us respect each other's views because everything that will be said today will become part of our collective knowledge. That is also why I am speaking in Filipino - because what everyone will say is valuable and should be understood by all Filipinos)," he said. During the hearing, Enrile said it would be better to restore some provisions of the 1935 or 1973 Constitution, which allow the President to declare martial law if there is an "imminent threat" of invasion, insurrection or rebellion - unlike Sec. 18, Art. VII of the 1987 Constitution where martial law can be declared only when these events are occurring. "Aanhin mo ang damo kung patay na ang kabayo (What use is martial law if the threat has come to pass)?" asked Enrile. Enrile also favored clarifying the provision of the Constitution on the voting of the Senate and House of Representatives. He favored both houses voting separately. "Let us decide separately on any national issue of grave import. It cannot be joint voting, magiging minority ang Senado (because the Senate will become a minority). That is part of the checks and balances of the Constitution if you do not know it yet," he said. "They must be separated but coordinated," he added. On the appointment of judges and members of the Judiciary, Enrile favored a return to the system where all presidential appointees are subject to confirmation, so Congress can exercise its function of exacting "accountability" for public funds it appropriates. "Having been a participant of the government under the 1935, 1973 and 1987 and all Constitutions of the Philippines... I'd rather we go back to the system under the 1935 Constitution," he added. On the other hand, Colmenares said he is not in favor of shifting to federalism, pointing out that it is no guarantee of progress. He cited the case of Somalia, one of the world's poorest countries. "Look at Somalia, Somalia is federal," he said. In his presentation, Colmenares also pointed out the reasons why previous attempts to amend the Constitution have not succeeded - including the attempts by some lawmakers to insert their "personal interests." "Ang ating kahirapan ngayon ay hindi nagmula sa Konstitusyon. Kaya ang pag-amyenda sa kanya ay hindi solusyon (Our poverty now is not due to the Constitution, so amending it is not the solution)," aniya. For her part, Tiquia stressed the need to make sure national progress will include all areas, not just Luzon or Metro Manila. "Hindi lahat ang dapat mangyari sa bansa natin dahil sa Luzon o Metro Manila dahil ang utang ng bayan, Muslim ang nagbabayad, Bisaya ang nagbabayad (Progress should not be limited to Metro Manila or Luzon. After all, even Muslims in Mindanao and residents of Visayas help pay our national debts)," said Tiquia. "Hindi dahil lahat na development nasa Luzon, equal na ang ating bansa. Mahirap yan... Kaya kami nandito, gusto natin ipagpatuloy ano ang solusyon sa ating problema at ang solusyon na yan ay systemic (Not all development is in Luzon; it should instead apply equally to all areas. That is why we are here - we want to find solutions to our systemic problems)," she added.