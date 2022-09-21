Co-sponsorship speech of Senator Loren Legarda for the confirmation of the Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR LOREN LEGARDA FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE PROMOTION OF SENIOR OFFICERS OF THE ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines

21 September 2022

Mr. President, fellow members of the Commission on Appointments,

It is with deep sense of pride and honor to co-sponsor the confirmation of the promotion of these fifty (50) strong men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Their presence in this chamber does not only validate that they are fit and qualified as they rise in the ranks of the AFP organization. The sound of the gavel today is also a manifestation of their loyalty to our flag as faithful defenders and movers of our democracy all these years.

I laud their unyielding commitment to protecting our people and serving our country as Senior Officers of the Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, Philippine Navy and Marines, and our Armed Forces' Nurse, Dental, Medical, and Medical Administrative Corps. I commend our AFP officers for living by the hallowed values of honor, service, and patriotism while putting their lives on the line to continue their veritable mission of upholding peace and national security.

Their selfless service to our country ensures that every man, woman, and child is safe and protected.

Saludo po ako at taos pusong nagpapasalamat sa serbisyo ng ating Hukbong Sandatahan at sa patuloy na pag-alay nila ng kanilang buhay para sa kapayapaan at pagkakaisa ng ating bansa.

Mr. President, in front of us today are among our valiant gatekeepers of peace and unity who best exemplify how to love this country. It is therefore my honor and privilege to move for the confirmation of their promotions.

Thank you, Mr. President.