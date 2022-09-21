Effective contributions at UN bring practical benefits to Việt Nam: Ambassador

VIETNAM, September 21 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always remembers the United Nations (UN)’ support during the first days of its membership, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, head of the Việt Nam’s permanent delegation to the UN, has said.

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam's entry to the UN (September 20), Giang said there were times when the UN aid amounted to 60 per cent of the total non-refundable assistance to Việt Nam in the context that the country was under economic embargo.

At present, the UN is also the top partner of Việt Nam in terms of assistance for sustainable development, social welfare, poverty reduction and climate change response, the diplomat pointed out.

Over the past more than four decades, Việt Nam has made active contributions to improving the role of the UN, building international law system and standards toward a society of fairness and development and ensuring global peace and security, he said.

The diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam’s successes in the process of đổi mới (renewal) and national development are also the UN's own. Việt Nam also succeeded in fulfilling the UN’ sustainable and millennial development goals, proving that goals set by the international organisation for the international community are completely feasible.

Việt Nam also became a member of the UN Security Council for the 2008-2009 and 2020-2021 tenures, the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Economic and Social Council. It joined management mechanisms of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), became member of the UN’s International Law Commission twice and recently Vice President of the UN General Assembly for the second time. With the deployment of its staff to the UN peacekeeping mission, Việt Nam has increasingly made effective contributions to peace and security in the region and the world, Giang said.

From its humble beginning as an aid recipient and less developed nation, Việt Nam has become one of the middle-income countries and is realising the UN’ major goals in the near future.

According to him, bilateral ties between Việt Nam and the UN have brought practical benefits to not only Việt Nam but also the region and the world.

To such end, he said each nation must become self-reliant in terms of socio-economic development and advocate a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance in line with international law. Its role and position will impact its contributions to multilateral mechanisms.

Giang also called for ensuring harmony between national and international community’s interests, thus dealing with global issues.

In his opinion, joining hands to address global issues is also a precondition to achieving stable and sustainable national development, thus making it easier to build trust and raise mutual understanding.

About Việt Nam’s major goals for next years, Giang said the most important is how to maintain peace and stability in the country, the region and the world. The next is how to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.

In order to achieve them, he said countries must work closely together to deal with common issues at multilateral forums, especially the UN. — VNS

President's greetingsHÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has sent greetings to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam’s admission to the UN (September 20, 1977 - September 20, 2022).In the message, the Vietnamese leader thanked the United Nations for the companionship and support of Việt Nam’s development over the past 45 years.He reiterated Việt Nam’s support for multilateralism and the UN’s central role in responding to global challenges, while affirming that the country will continue to cooperate closely with the UN and further promote its active and constructive contribution to the common work for peace and sustainable development in the world and each country. — VNS