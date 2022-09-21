State leader receives outgoing Indian ambassador

VIETNAM, September 21 -

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma in Hà Nội on Tuesday, appreciating the outgoing diplomat’s contributions to the two countries’ cooperation in all aspects, especially during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President emphasised that Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to relations with India, which has also given precious support to Việt Nam, adding bilateral ties are always sincere and their comprehensive strategic partnership has been growing fast.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade rose 18 per cent to US$13.21 billion in 2021 from $11.2 billion in 2019, and it could surpass $15 billion this year. There remains huge potential for both countries, and they should keep working to increase their trade turnover, he noted.

President Phúc said Việt Nam highly values the 320 FDI projects worth US$1 billion from India and hopes for more investment from Indian enterprises in sectors such as processing-manufacturing, information technology, green energy, high-tech agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism.

He went on to say that Việt nam supports India’s “Act East” policy and hopes India will continue supporting ASEAN and Việt Nam’s stance on the South China Sea issue, which is ensuring navigation and overflight safety and peacefully resolving disputes in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The State leader expressed his belief that Verma will continue making contributions to the two countries’ relations.

For his part, the ambassador voiced his delight at achievements in various spheres of the Việt Nam-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

He recalled the Virtual Summit in December 2020 and the adoption of a joint vision statement for peace, prosperity and people, adding that he hopes mutual high-level visits will be stepped up.

Noting Indian leaders highly value relations with Việt Nam, Verma held that the two countries should continue promoting bilateral ties in multiple areas, capitalise on potential and advantages, and boost people-to-people exchanges. — VNS