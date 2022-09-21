U.S. Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship Program Now Open

The U.S. Department of State is accepting applications for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship Program now through February 3, 2023. The two-year need and merit-based fellowship program, administered in cooperation with The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC), is intended for talented and diverse students in an IT-related post-secondary degree program, including accredited online degree programs.

The FAIT Fellowship is part of the Department of State’s continued efforts to diversify the ranks of Information Management Specialists serving in the U.S. Foreign Service. The FAIT program encourages applications from populations traditionally underrepresented in the Foreign Service that reflect the diversity of the United States, as well as those with financial need. Undergraduates entering their junior year or graduate students entering a two-year master’s degree program in an IT-related field are eligible to apply for this opportunity.

Students selected for the FAIT Fellowship program will receive academic support of up to $43,500 annually for tuition, room and board, books, mandatory fees, and some travel expenses for the two-year program. They will also receive stipends, housing, and travel allowances for two internship experiences, one in Washington, D.C. at the Department of State, and one at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate abroad. Upon successful completion of the Fellowship program and the State Department’s entry requirements, Fellows will receive an appointment in the Foreign Service as an Information Management Specialist.

Up to 15 student applicants are chosen annually in a competitive selection process, with special consideration given to those with financial need. Students for the 2023 application cycle must meet all of the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen at the time of application;

Be enrolled in an IT-related undergraduate degree program and entering junior year in the fall of 2023 OR entering an IT-related master’s degree program beginning in the fall of 2023;

Hold a minimum 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale at the time of the application, and maintain this GPA throughout participation in the program; and

Be able to pass and retain medical, suitability, and security clearance requirements.

For more information about this opportunity, please visit: faitfellowship.org.