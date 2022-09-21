Container Handling Equipment Market Size 2022, Top Companies Analysis, Share, Trends, Business Model & Forecast by 2027

Global Container Handling Equipment Market Report

Global container handling equipment market size reached US$ 7.31 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 9.55 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.40% (2022-27)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Container Handling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global container handling equipment market reached a value of US$ 7.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.40% during 2022-2027.

Container handling equipment is utilized in terminals to transport containers from one location to another. It manages inbound container unloading, outbound container loading, and vessel berthing. Gantry cranes, stacking cranes, portable cranes, wall-mounted console cranes, and shipyard handling equipment are some common types of container handling equipment. It provides various benefits, such as longevity, durability, and enhanced productivity. As a result, container handling equipment is widely utilized in the packaging, retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages (F&B), chemical, and transportation industries.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/container-handling-equipment-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Container Handling Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for cargo transportation to ease the supply chain of electronics, flowers, medical supplies, food, automotive parts, and vaccines. In addition, the expanding logistics industry and the rising demand for robust and capable handling devices represent other major growth-inducing factors. Additionally, various governments are implementing strict regulations for the electrification of container handling equipment to encourage environment-friendly operations, which is escalating product demand.

Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth are rapid urbanization, improving port terminals, emerging e-commerce industry, and manufacturers investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop new and advanced container handling equipment, creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/container-handling-equipment-market

Global Container Handling Equipment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Cargotec Oyj, CVS ferrari S.P.A., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Konecranes Oyj, Liebherr-International AG, Lonking Holdings Limited, SANY Group, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited and Toyota Industries Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, equipment type, propulsion type and handling.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Forklift Truck

• Stacking Crane

• Mobile Harbor Crane

• Rubber-tired Gantry Crane

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

• Diesel

• Electric

• Hybrid

Breakup by Handling:

• Automatic

• Manual

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for customized Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5774&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.