Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,358 in the last 365 days.

FV Bank Announces Strategic Integration with Circle

FV Bank Will Enable Instant Deposits and Conversion of USD Coin (USDC) for Customers

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, PR, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FV Bank (www.fvbank.us), the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to fintech and blockchain firms, has today announced the launch of a new service for FV Bank account holders: the ability to instantly and automatically convert Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) into USD at the moment of deposit. 

Circle Internet Financial Ltd. is a global financial technology firm and issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). USDC is one of the fastest-growing stablecoins in the market, is regulated and fully-reserved, and has supported more than USD $5 trillion in on-chain transactions to date. It represents one of the market’s most robust and secure stablecoins. 

FV Bank customers will now be able to receive USDC directly into their bank account, and have the funds instantly converted into USD at the moment of receipt. This service will greatly reduce the friction of domestic, and especially, international settlements as the money transfer process becomes dramatically faster than the traditional banking sector. Not only will money transfers be much quicker than traditional methods such as bank wires and drafts, this service will also be a cost effective alternative and reduce the number of touch points per transaction, making receiving and sending funds significantly more straightforward.  This allows FV Bank Account holders to raise invoices to their international clients in USDC and receive it without worrying about wallets, conversions, fees etc.   

“We couldn’t be more pleased to work with Circle and bring almost instantaneous deposits and conversion of USDC to our account holders,” said FV Bank CEO, Miles Paschini. “It was imperative for us to work with a stablecoin issuer who has an excellent track record and whose values align with our own. We look forward to growing our working relationship with Circle, as we collaboratively help bridge the traditional financial system with the world’s leading blockchains to unlock further growth in the digital asset sector.” 

Circle's transaction and treasury services are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value.

About FV Bank 

FV Bank is an international digital bank and digital asset custodian regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), Puerto Rico, USA. FV Bank seamlessly integrates banking and payments with digital asset custody services in a regulated and compliant infrastructure. With products ranging from depository accounts and payment services to digital asset custody and VISA card issuance, FV Bank supports the unique requirements of corporates, institutions, family offices and their respective clients through online banking and integrated API solutions.

Connect with FV Bank on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Circle 

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of value. Learn more at https://circle.com.


David Lewis
Director
The Top Floor Public Relations
david@thetopflooragency.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

FV Bank Announces Strategic Integration with Circle

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.