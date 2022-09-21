Wheels Donlen Launches New Equipment Finance Platform Capteris Capital

/EIN News/ -- DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheels Donlen, a premier fleet financing company backed by Apollo (NYSE:APO), announced the launch of a new equipment finance business that will be focused on providing dynamic funding solutions to the mid-market, large corporate, and financial sponsor segments.



Capteris will provide flexible financing and customized services as they launch with a full suite of products including operating and capital leases, fixed and floating rate loans, refinancing, sale leasebacks, as well as other value-added services. Capteris has a strong ownership commitment and a coordinated coverage model around key markets, such as leveraging MidCap Financial’s presence in the mid-market and financial sponsor segment.

Capteris President, Eric Dusch, adds “The equipment finance industry has been very competitive over the last several years given high demand, low losses, and favorable rate environment. Given current economic pressures, both companies and lessors are facing market challenges for the first time in many years. We see this as a tremendous time to enter the market given our unique positioning as an independent financial institution with the ability and appetite to serve a broad spectrum of industries, collateral types, and credit profiles.”

Capteris leadership has assembled a team with a wealth of deep industry expertise – experienced equipment financial professionals who understand a wide array of industry needs and asset types with the ability to tailor client solutions to meet a variety of financial, strategic and competitive goals.

Building upon the best-in-class customer focus and ethos for which Wheels Donlen is well known, Capteris is committed to a top-notch client experience with flexible structures, timely approvals and certainty of execution.

Wheels Donlen’s CEO, Shlomo Crandus said, “With Capteris, we have the opportunity to better serve our existing client base while at the same time expanding into new markets. We are excited to launch this business and believe the collaboration among Wheels Donlen, MidCap, and Capteris will be a true differentiator in the market.”

For additional information, please visit www.capteriscapital.com.

About Wheels Donlen

Since the 2021 announcement of their merger within Athene, Wheels Donlen has emerged as one of the most innovative companies in the fleet management industry. Blending two like-minded corporate cultures, each with an emphasis on client-focused service, the new organization honors the legacy of each entity while combining their strengths to build a powerful mobility solutions provider with $5 billion in assets, a broad product range and a highly diversified customer base. With 140+ years of collective fleet industry experience, Wheels Donlen has more than 1,000 clients in North America. For additional information, please visit www.wheelsdonlen.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $515 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About MidCap

MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of June 30, 2022, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for over $42.1 billion of commitments. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $515 billion as of June 30, 2022 in credit, private equity, and real assets funds. For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit http://www.midcapfinancial.com.



