Philanthro-Feudalism, Philanthro-Capitalism, Charitable Industrial Complex-IPS' GILDED GIVING 2022 ’Imperils Democracy’

That interesting dynamic is examined by MHProNews in a new report that extensively cites IPS and the Gilded Giving series of reports. The report names names, and looks at several foundations and nonprofits by name. Individuals and organizations named, implied, and described in this series of reports on nonprofits and foundations impact manufactured housing specifically. But as Collins and Flannery document, it impacts the U.S. economy, has impact on taxpayers, and involves a call to action for policy makers and government officials.
Among the topics explored are wealth inequality, Philanthro-Feudalism, Philanthro-Capitalism, the Charitable Industrial Complex and the "threat to democracy" that IPS' Gilded Giving 2022 asserts is connected to the issues their detailed report explored.
IPS' insights are cross checked and compared and contrasted in remarks and facts provided by others who have commented on similar or related issues. They include the Capital Research Center (CRC), Influence Watch, and Manufactured Home Living News.
A possible example of how this nonprofit pattern has played out in the manufactured home industry, which is often inaccurately called "mobile homes," ix as reported by the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). See the linked item below for details.
The remarks, facts, and observations by IPS' co-authors Collins and Flannery which are examined seem to echo what former Governor Jerry Brown (CA-D) has previously said on related issues. See Brown's quoted comment among the featured images provided with this media release.
The award-winning documentary drama, Poverty Inc., also makes similar points as IPS' Gilded Giving 2022. Robert F. Kennedy Jr is among those cited in the MHProNews analysis of the recent IPS report. IPS' report has been featured by USA Today and US News and World Report, per the IPS website. ##
If big business closes the door on the little guy with a new idea, we're not only closing the door on progress...we're sabotaging everything...we fought for! Everything that the country stands for!!”
— Preston Tucker, from Tucker: The Man and His Dream movie.
When Thurman Arnold was at DOJ, he and his colleagues attempted to protect the factory [built] housing industry." "When Arnold left DOJ, he kept working for the protection of factory-built housing.”
— James A "Jim" Schmitz, Jr. Univ of MN Prof in Economics and Minneapolis Federal Researve senior researcher in DOJ/FTC comments.
...Given all of the headwinds that the industry faces...how much more growth and expansion would occur if enhanced federal preemption and the Duty to Serve law were fully and properly implemented?”
— Mark Weiss-CEO Manufactured Housing Assoc for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).
