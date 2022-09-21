Submit Release
Wisej.NET NuGet Packages Surpass 1 Million Downloads

NuGet packages for IceTeaGroup's Wisej.NET Enterprise Web Framework have been downloaded over 1 million times since the framework's inception.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington DC-based IceTeaGroup LLC, a global leader in accelerating enterprise .NET cloud migrations, has achieved over 1 million downloads for Wisej.NET NuGet packages which are packages for building enterprise-scale web applications on .NET. The milestone occurred after the company's launch of Wisej.NET 3.1 in early September.

Contributing to the downloads, the release of Wisej.NET 3.1 includes several new features to help compete with web frameworks like Blazor and Angular including Commanding and Service Containers. The new release also features a tighter integration with Visual Studio, allowing users to install Wisej.NET directly from Visual Studio Extensions and an integrated help system that can be used to search the framework's extensive documentation. See What's New in Wisej.NET 3.1 for a full list of changes.

