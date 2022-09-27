Murrieta California Restoration Company Helps Homeowners with Ceiling Leaks and Mold
In its recent update, Murrieta home repair and reconstruction company 5 Star Restoration explains just how dangerous a simple ceiling leak can be for homeowners
...putting off water damage repair is a huge misstep. Even a minor flooded basement is a concern, even after cleanup. But what happens when a problem comes from the ceiling?”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping in line with its dedication to the community, Five Star Restoration informs readers via its blog of a specific problem thousands of homeowners face annually: a pesky ceiling leak.
While we instinctively grab buckets to catch the steady dripping from above, Five Star Restoration warns that these seemingly innocent ceiling leaks can lead to more significant issues.
Learning About Ceiling Leaks: Where Do They Begin?
In its recent article, Ceiling Dripping Water? Here's What To Do, the crew at Five Star Restoration, led by Nick Smuts, explains,
“It's time to be proactive. [Homeowners] can wait and have a bucket catch water from a roof leak. But putting off water damage repair is a huge misstep. Even a minor flooded basement is a concern, even after cleanup. But what happens when a problem comes from the ceiling?”
The first order of business is determining where the leak originates.
After all, these don’t just occur on their own. Some of the most common causes of ceiling leaks are poor attic ventilation, damaged roof shingles, a damaged chimney, gutter blockage, and holes in the roof.
And that’s not all; a simple ceiling leak can easily damage and ruin possessions and cause untold amounts of water damage in the home.
Getting Rid Of Ceiling Leaks
Five Star Restoration says that it’s time to ditch the proverbial bucket and act quickly. After determining where the leak originates from, it’s time to act. For example, if a leak comes from a gap in a skylight, using a caulk gun to seal the gaps should be the first plan of action. Likewise, the gutters may need a detailed cleaning.
However, it all depends on the severity of the leak, and where it is in the structure. Although homeowners would want to tackle these problems themselves, it’s much easier to call on someone with expert knowledge.
Ceiling Leaks And Mold Growth
Along with damaging a home and possessions, continual water leaks in the ceiling can cause and accelerate mold growth.
Once residents have a mold problem, it’s crucial to seek out mold removal services. As it so happens, the experts at Five Star Restoration are well-versed in searching for, spotting, and removing mold.
Mold growth is a common household occurrence, and even a simple water leak from the ceiling contributes to possible toxic mold growth. Mold is a problem, even if residents don’t have allergic reactions to it.
Preventing Disaster In The Future
Now that all ceiling leaks are patched, Five Star Restoration stresses how homeowners need to harness that momentum to ensure that ceiling leaks don’t have an environment to develop.
Some simple ways for homeowners to prevent ceiling leaks are through properly ventilating attics, checking skylights for gaps, and installing waterproof barriers near vents. But the most important tool that homeowners have in the battle against water damage and mold growth: education from experts.
Repairing Water Damage in Murrieta With Five Star Restoration
Being proactive with ceiling leaks is crucial to a comfortable and stress-free life. And while homeowners could technically get their hands dirty and give a shot at fixing leaks, Five Star Restoration assures people that leaving it to the professionals is their best bet.
“The best method for solving a leaking roof problems is by calling on someone who knows what they're doing. With a roof, homeowners can't take chances.”
And that’s no small statement. According to Forbes, roof repairs, depending on their severity, can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Of course, these prices may fluctuate and vary from case to case. Even minor repairs can set homeowners back at least hundreds of dollars.
With more significant repairs, homeowners can expect to shell out serious cash. Often to the tune of anywhere between $2,000 and $8,000. Five Star Restoration stresses that homeowners shouldn’t wait; roofs aren’t only expensive to repair and replace, but they protect families.
“A roof keeps a family safe, providing physical protection, and keeping a home insulated from the elements. But a roof undergoes a lot of wear and tear over its lifetime. It's easy to overlook minor roof damage when it's not directly affecting homeowners. But once that ceiling starts leaking? It's time to act.”
Solving Problems With Five Star Restoration
Starting in 2016, Five Star Restoration dedicated itself to serving the Inland Empire community above all else.
“We started Five Star Restoration because we recognized a need for a customer-focused company that always operates with kindness, excellent service, and integrity while also offering a workplace that values a work-life balance for its team,” says general manager Kevin Gray.
That dedication to customer service, and especially educating clients, has been a constant mainstay in Five Star Restoration’s approach to its work.
“We are committed to educating clients through the process so they can make the best decision to restore their home or business effectively and efficiently, while providing a Five Star service every time.
Additionally, the team at Five Star Restoration explains that their dedication to family helps them connect with their clients and what they need to do to help families thrive.
”We are husbands and fathers, so we understand a safe home is crucial and that time is the most valuable resource.”
More About Five Star Restoration
Five Star Restoration serves the Inland Empire and Northern San Diego’s home repair and restoration needs. Whether repairing water damage or preparing for a natural storm, the professionals at Five Star Restoration have homeowners covered.
For more information, visit Five Star Restoration.
Homeowners can give them a call at 951-368-2227
