Raymond James Unveils Private Wealth Advisor Designation Program

Offering is part of the firm’s recent enhancements to sophisticated solutions for financial advisors who serve wealthy clients

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James today unveiled its Private Wealth Advisor Program to advance its offering of sophisticated solutions for financial advisors. The program is designed to provide a holistic and rigorous training experience that equips advisors to effectively attract and serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, according to Kim Jenson, Private Client Group COO.

“Raymond James has built a leading platform of advice, planning, solutions and support to serve the complex needs of wealthy clients through their trusted financial advisor. The addition of the Private Wealth Advisor Program, among other developments, is a natural evolution of our innovative partnership with advisors who specialize in this practice,” said Jenson.

Through a combination of virtual and onsite sessions, Private Wealth Advisors gain a deep understanding of the wealth management needs unique to high-net-worth clients, the knowledge to leverage the full scope of Raymond James resources and the opportunity to engage with a community of peer advisors. Director of Private Wealth coaching, Andrea Beyer, recently joined Raymond James to develop the designation program and lead a team of dedicated Private Wealth Coaches.

The firm’s inaugural class of Private Wealth Advisors will complete the intensive, highly interactive six-month program this Fall, with another cohort enrolled later this year.

The designation program marks one of several recent advancements in firm resources and offerings for advisors serving clients with significant wealth. Notably, the early 2022 appointment of industry veteran Kevin Ruth as senior vice president of Private Wealth to build on and enhance the delivery of Private Wealth solutions.

“This is an exciting time for Private Wealth as we continue to grow and distinguish the platform. Through their Raymond James advisor, clients with significant investible assets now have access to a more extensive array of options than ever to meet their specific needs, from investment management to risk mitigation and legacy planning,” said Ruth.

The ranks of experts focused on significant wealth at Raymond James continues to grow to support advisor demand. The Global Wealth Solutions division has doubled the size of its team of Private Wealth Consultants, who provide personalized, technical advice and analysis for high-net-worth clients. Meanwhile, its team of credentialed attorneys, estate and tax planning experts, known as Private Wealth Strategists, is also growing in numbers.

Through the Investment Banking division, the firm has recently made available exclusive private company investments based on its extensive relationships and resources. This allows wealthy clients to work with their advisor to build a private investment portfolio based on their unique interests. The offering is complementary to existing solutions offered through the Alternative Investments Group and Private Institutional Clients desk.

Altogether, the recent developments expand upon the firm’s established Private Wealth Services which encompass full-service solutions in investment management, estate and charitable planning, cash management and lending, intergenerational wealth and risk mitigation and management.

