Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,393 in the last 365 days.

BitMart Innovates with Exclusive “Vote to Earn” NFT

NFT holders will have the ability to vote on potential listings for the exchange and reap airdrop rewards for winning votes.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, NJ, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BitMart is excited to announce the launch of its “Vote to Earn” NFT, an exclusive NFT that allows account holders to vote on potential listings for the exchange. By purchasing a “Vote to Earn” NFT on BitMart’s NFT Marketplace, prospective and current BitMartians will help decide projects that should be listed on the exchange.


Why Vote?

BitMartians are rewarded with a guaranteed airdrop of tokens that provides real value to trade or sell, startup projects get public support and listing on a top 10 exchange, and BitMart gets to make sure that its newly listed projects are in high demand.

How Does Someone Participate?

It’s as easy as purchasing a “Vote to Earn” NFT on the BitMart NFT Marketplace and selecting a favorite project from the Voting page, which only NFT holders can access. Projects that reach the voting threshold will be listed on BitMart within ten business days, and voters will receive an airdrop of those project’s tokens during the same period.

Why Is an NFT Necessary?

Because NFTs are non-fungible, every vote from users for a potential project can be counted and verified as a unique ”yes” in favor of that project being listed on BitMart. In this way, everyone involved can be assured that projects are receiving legitimate votes from distinct real users who have had to pay for an NFT to see their vote cast and recorded.

What Projects Will Be Listed?

BitMart will continue to vet and perform due diligence on the quality of projects listed on the exchange. For a “Vote to Earn” project to list and give users an airdrop of tokens, it must meet a threshold of popularity with users while also passing strict listing requirements. BitMart remains committed to listing high-quality projects that users want.

A New Era in User Participation Begins

As the premier altcoin exchange, BitMart is interested in improving its customer experience, receiving input from BitMartians about what projects they would like to see listed on the exchange – and rewarding them for their winning vote.

Voting matters, and now it’s non-fungible. Read the user guide for all the details on BitMart’s brand-new “Vote to Earn” NFT, and stay tuned to official social media channels for more updates and announcements regarding this exciting product.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Be sure to download the BitMart App to easily trade your favorite crypto anytime, anywhere.

Follow BitMart for more updates:

Twitter | BitMart Research | Facebook | Telegram | TikTok | Instagram | Discord



Cindy Zhang
marketing (at) bitmart.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

BitMart Innovates with Exclusive “Vote to Earn” NFT

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.