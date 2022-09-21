Shepherd Announces Technology Partnership With Veem for Digital Contractor Payments

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd, the leading headhunter agency for finding top overseas talent for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a technology partnership with Veem to enable companies that use Shepherd to easily pay their overseas contractors.

The Shepherd solution provides the liaison small business companies need to hire top talent in the Philippines. Providing the resources and 10+ years of experience in finding the best fit both in work culture and talent, Shepherd is the remote workplace platform that small businesses are relying on to build relationships to hire overseas. With the addition of Veem, both the business and the contractor can now pay and receive their payments in USD or local currency as quickly as sending an email.

With multiple currencies supported across a multitude of countries, no fees to send or receive, and truly competitive international foreign exchange rates, the Veem partnership will make it easier for Shepherd's small business and contractor customers to send and receive payments digitally. The end user can choose from a variety of convenient payment methods, including bank transfers, mass payouts, Faster ACH, credit/debit cards, checks and wallets.

"At Veem, we create solutions that help businesses and contractors ensure payments are received on time, every time with easy-to-use global payment solutions," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem.

"Hiring remote employees is challenging and time-consuming. At Shepherd, we take the guesswork out of the equation and help founders hire the best remote talent at a fraction of the local cost," said Marshall Haas, Shepherd's CEO and co-founder.

Veem payments are available now to all users of the Shepherd community, both contractors and businesses alike will be able to send digital payments seamlessly across seas.

About Shepherd

Shepherd helps businesses find top overseas talent for a fraction of the local cost. With more than 10 years of delegation experience, a team of professional talent assessors, and a seamless vetting process, Shepherd makes hiring remote employees fast and convenient for small to medium enterprises. With Shepherd, businesses can get more tasks done and grow sustainably.

About Veem

Veem helps small businesses save time and optimize cash flow by simplifying the way they send and receive payments domestically and internationally. Trusted by more than 500,000 users in over 100 countries, Veem uncomplicates the end-to-end AP/AR process with seamless integrations to leading accounting software, real-time tracking of payments and cost-effective, flexible payment options. Now businesses have the power to pay how they prefer and eliminate friction with customers to get paid faster. Veem holds all required licenses and works with regulated parties in every location it serves.

Contact Information:

Naqui Shaikh

Director - Marketing

naqui.shaikh@veem.com

1877 279 2629



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.