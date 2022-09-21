eSentire Recognized as Top Global MDR Provider by MSSP Alert, CrowdStrike and G2

The Authority in Managed Detection and Response was recently named a Top 10 Global MSSP and the top MDR Provider by MSSP Alert, CrowdStrike’s 2022 Global MSSP Partner of the Year and the G2 MDR Leader

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), celebrated multiple industry recognitions as the leading global MDR provider over the last week:





Named #9, and the top pure play MDR provider on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs global ranking

Recognized as the CrowdStrike 2022 Global MSSP Partner of the Year

Earned G2’s industry-renowned status as MDR Leader and named Best Support in MDR





MSSP ALERT TOP 250 MSSP #9 PLACEMENT: eSentire’s impressive recurring revenue growth, global expansion and brand acceleration have earned the firm a top 10 placement for the 2nd year in a row on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSP global ranking. eSentire was named the #9 overall provider and the top pure play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider in 2022. As the global MDR leader, eSentire continues to differentiate itself by balancing best-in-class Extended Detections and Response (XDR) platform automations for investigation and response outcomes, with the power of Team eSentire – highly-trained SOC analysts, elite Threat Hunters, and Threat Response Unit experts, all personally committed to protecting eSentire’s global customer base 24/7.

CROWDSTRIKE GLOBAL MSSP PARTNER OF THE YEAR: eSentire was also named CrowdStrike’s 2022 Global MSSP Partner of the Year at the Fal.Con conference Partner Summit in Las Vegas, NV. This important recognition celebrates the rapid adoption of eSentire Managed Detection and Response protection for CrowdStrike’s Falcon® platform. Together, eSentire and CrowdStrike protect more than 650 leading organizations with 24/7 multi-signal MDR and continue to differentiate the level of threat investigation and complete response delivered industry wide. CrowdStrike is an integral member of eSentire’s e3 partner ecosystem, transforming how business leaders derive value from their security investments to build a more responsive security operation.

G2 MDR LEADER: As the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, it’s how eSentire responds – with speed, with expertise, and with complete coverage, that makes all the difference. Team eSentire is grateful for the transparency and valuable feedback provided by its global customer base, who have accelerated eSentire’s placement across G2, the leader in business software and services, peer-to-peer reviews. G2 has recognized eSentire as the undisputed MDR Leader with a 4.8/5 score and multiple quarterly recognitions including Managed Detection and Response Leader, MDR - Best Meets Requirements, Mid-Market MDR – Best Support, and System Security Leader.

“Team eSentire is mission-driven to put businesses globally, ahead of disruption,” says Erin McLean, Chief Marketing Officer, eSentire. “We are honored that our passion and dedication have been recognized by analysts, partners, and our customers. It all comes down to the security outcomes we are delivering – and the results speak for themselves. What’s even more exciting is our continued growth trajectory. We’re just getting started!”

To see why over 1,500 leading organizations globally count on eSentire to prevent business disruption, visit the eSentire Resource Center here.





About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1,500+ organizations in 80+ countries, representing 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business- disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow https://twitter.com/eSentire.





Elizabeth W. Clarke eSentire elizabeth.clarke@esentire.com