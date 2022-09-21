ComboCurve Steers Net-Zero Future With Industry Leading GHG Hires

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComboCurve, a trailblazing energy analytics and operations company, welcomes Dan Burt, Rick Garza, Brandon Lowe, and Vahid Shabro to bolster the company's greenhouse gas (GHG) initiatives through its ComboCarbon product line.

Burt has over 25 years of industry experience, with 13 years focused on GHG. He holds a master's degree in Petroleum Engineering and Environmental Systems from the University of Calgary, a BE in Mechanical Engineering from the Memorial University of Newfoundland, and is currently a Doctoral Candidate at Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Before joining ComboCurve, he worked at Technip, Shell Canada, and Petro-Canada/Suncor Energy. Burt specializes in GHG life-cycle assessments, technology evaluation, GHG performance benchmarking, and regulatory compliance.

Garza has 13 years of experience, with expertise in advising companies on the strategic implementation of emerging technologies for the oil & gas industry. A graduate of The University of Texas at San Antonio with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, he has led technical ventures and strategic product development at Well Data Labs, RS Energy Group, and Varel Energy Solutions.

Lowe holds his BS in Chemical Engineering from MIT and his MS in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M. His experience includes six years with Pioneer Natural Resources as a reservoir engineer, modeling water disposal reservoirs. Lowe worked closely with Pioneer's Environmental and Sustainable Development department, which oversaw emissions reporting to the EPA.

Shabro is a multidisciplinary systems-level problem solver with over 15 years of research and industry experience ranging from sustainability, decarbonization strategy and accounting, and risk management to project planning and execution in energy, high-tech, and software sectors. He holds a Ph.D. in Petroleum Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin, where he is an Advisory Board Member at the Center for Subsurface Energy and the Environment. Before that, he studied Microelectronics, Physics/Nano-Science, Petroleum Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. Before joining ComboCurve, Shabro was selected to start the Low Carbon & Sustainability team to transform BPX Energy into a low carbon energy producer within BP, where emissions were nearly halved within two years.

"ComboCurve is excited to add integrated GHG emissions reporting and forecasting to our groundbreaking platform through ComboCarbon," said Armand Paradis, co-founder and CEO of ComboCurve. "Dan, Rick, Brandon, and Vahid bring a wealth of experience and expertise to accelerate our growth in the GHG space. We are thrilled to enable our clients and the industry to optimize their GHG emissions forecast and reduction strategy to enhance their development decisions."

