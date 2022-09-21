Veruna Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna, developer of the insurance industry's leading technology solution for independent agents, announced that the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE). The program helps insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how best to leverage them to improve operating results.

"Our vision is to empower independent insurance businesses and drive transformative change in the industry," said Jennifer Carroll, CEO, Veruna. "The Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program is advancing this same vision by connecting promising businesses with today's most innovative solution providers, so we're excited to be recognized for inclusion in this elite group of insurtech leaders."

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"By providing a truly all-in-one agency technology platform delivered as a modern SaaS solution, Veruna is enabling insurance leaders to manage and grow their businesses like never before," said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. "We are excited to welcome Veruna as our newest Insurtech Vanguard and look forward to achieving a tremendous positive impact together."

Veruna's innovative technology couples the exceptional customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities of Salesforce with functionality tailored specifically to the insurance industry, enabling exceptional mobility, flexibility, customization, and ease of integration. Veruna is the industry's only AMS designed by independent agents on an open platform architecture for the superior flexibility agents and brokers need to sell more and relate with customers better.

About Veruna

Veruna, founded in 2015, inspires and empowers independent insurance agencies, carriers, insuretechs, brokers and MGAs to sell more insurance and retain valued customers. To serve your customers better, Veruna allows agencies and MGAs to build custom configurations to capture your unique value propositions and integrate with numerous solutions. Delivering highly innovative insurance technology, Veruna allows agents to focus on one thing - your customers. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com.

