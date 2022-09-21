Read more about Gov. Kemp Awards Over $30M in Second Round of Homelessness and Housing Insecurity Grants

Awards:

▪ Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $4,844,976

▪ DASH for LaGrange, Inc.: $4,000,000

▪ Atlanta BeltLine Partnership: $3,000,000

▪ Westside Future Fund: $2,000,000

▪ DreamKey Partners, Inc.: $4,999,999

▪ Wealth Watchers, Inc.: $2,200,000

▪ Resource Housing Group, Inc.: $5,000,000

▪ River Edge Foundation, Inc.: $4,788,334

Additional information on this program can be found here. The list of Round 1 grant awards can be found here.

You may also find information on awards made under OPB’s competitive application process here.