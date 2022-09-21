China Bispecific Antibody Market Development Report 2028

China Bispecific Antibody Market Sales To Double By 2028 Says Kuick Research

With the massive success of monoclonal antibodies, scientists shifted focus to bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) which could identify and bind with two different epitopes. BsAbs have emerged as a more promising immunotherapeutic candidate which has led to an upsurge in the research and development fields. While foreign companies starting testing their BsAbs several years ago, China was relatively late to the field. It started its first phase I clinical trial in 2014. However, both local and international R&D sectors saw a drastic jump in 2017 in their clinical activities, which have been increasing ever since.

There are over 800 clinical trials happening globally which are testing different bsAbs out of which more than 250 are based China and majority of antibodies are in Preclinical & Phase I trials. As observed, Chinese R&D companies are focusing more on developing PD-1 inhibiting bsAbs while a majority of international companies are revolving primarily around anti-CD3 antibodies. Another finding was that while international researchers are seemingly working more on T-cell redirection using bsAbs, local scientists are centered on developing dual checkpoint blockages. Thus, even though local and international researchers are clearly working on different methods, they have a common end goal – to find an effective cancer treatment.

Unlike traditional cancer therapies, the bispecific antibodies are generally highly selective to their target, thus reducing the associated side effects. Moreover, the dual specificity of these molecules has gained the interest of researchers to exploit these molecules in targeting two different diseases at the same time. Researchers have successfully combined the knowledge of gene involved in progression along with dual binding affinity to better combat the complex diseases such as cancer. The progress in science and technology will further enable the identifications of potential gene targets which have a crucial role in the development of the disease.

Although the high cost of therapy with bispecific antibodies possess financial toxicity on the patient but the market will follow a trajectory path in coming years with the development of favorable reimbursement policies. Moreover, the progress in science will ultimately lead to development of novel manufacturing processes which will be cost-efficient. The major key players in the Chinese bispecific antibody market includes Akeso Biopharma, Alphamab Oncology, BeiGene, EpimAb Biotherapeutics and others which have robust clinical pipeline of bispecific antibodies which are expected to enter the market in next few years.





