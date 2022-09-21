Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Worth $34,535.01 Million in 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Automotive lead acid batteries are more durable than their counterparts, and are much easier to maintain. A good lead acid battery should last at least five years under normal conditions. The electrodes of a lead acid battery are made of lead, however, this metal is too soft to serve its purpose alone. For this reason, small quantities of other metals are added to lead to improve its electrical performance and strength. Typical additive metals are antimony, calcium, tin, and selenium. Lead acid batteries are often made up of several cells, each capable of providing 2.1 volts of electricity.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market is estimated to account for US$ 34,535.01 million by 2027

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

The key segmentation factors that support the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market's success in the current environment are discussed in this research along with statistics on the company's growth. The significance of regional classification in the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market is also highlighted in the report. The global Automotive Lead Acid Battery market will eventually generate more profits and have a higher market size than was previously anticipated due to rising demand.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Exide Technologies

◘ Enersys Inc.

◘ FIAMM S.p.A

◘ Johnson Controls Inc.

◘ Exide Industries

◘ GS Yuasa Corporation

◘ CSB Battery Technologies

◘ Panasonic Corporation

◘ East Penn Manufacturing Company

◘ Leoch International Technology Limited.

Market Dynamics:

The sales of automobiles and the replacement market for used batteries is growing and this in turn is expected to augment growth of the global automotive lead acid battery market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the data of India Brand Equity Foundation, sales of electric vehicles in third quarter of FY22 increased to 5,592 units and the overall sales of electric vehicles in 2021 was 329,190 units in India showing a 168% year on year growth compared to the sales of previous year, which was 122,607 units.

However, availability of low cost alternatives, rise in safety related issues of battery usage is likely to restrain growth of the global automotive lead acid battery market over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive lead acid battery Market, By Battery Type:

◘ Flooded

◘ Enhanced Flooded

◘ AGM

Global Automotive lead acid battery Market, By Sales Channel:

◘ OEM

◘ Aftermarket

Global Automotive lead acid battery Market, By Vehicle Type:

◘ Passenger car

◘ Light commercial vehicle

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Impact of COVID-19:

The global automotive industry was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of virus in China spread across more than 100 countries due to which several countries implemented stringent lockdown regulations. During this time, following the lockdown regulations many of the major market activities such as manufacturing of products, supply of raw materials, and distribution operations were disrupted. The demand for products in automotive industry significantly declined during the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affecting growth of the market in discussion. However, along with improving pandemic situation, the market growth is likely to recover.

Key Takeaways:

◘ The global automotive lead acid battery market is estimated to grow, with a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to increase in global population along with growing disposable income of people. For instance, as per the data of World Bank, the global population increased from 7.68 billion in 2019 to 7.76 billion in 2020.

◘ Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the global automotive lead acid battery market over the forecast period, owing to increased motorcycle production, expansion of data center infrastructure, and increasing advancements in manufacturing processes of lead acid batteries in the region.

◘ Key players functioning in the global automotive lead acid battery market are NorthStar Battery Company LLC, Johnson Controls, Trojan Battery Company, Exide Technologies, Samsung SDI Company Limited, GS Yuasa International Ltd., EnerSys Inc., Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and C&D TECHNOLOGIES.

Reasons to buy the report:

○ To provide a comprehensive picture of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market, illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecasting of the market have been undertaken based on type, offering, deployment, process, industry, and region.

○ In order to offer comprehensive insights into the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market, a value chain analysis has been completed.

○ This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market's major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

○ The study includes important participants, a comprehensive analysis of their income streams, and a full competitive landscape of the market.

