Top Cities for Travel Nursing Jobs With High Pay Rates
Travel nursing jobs come in all shapes. Sizes. Locations. Pay rates. Benefits. When choosing a travel nursing job, several factors weigh a nurse's decision.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel nursing jobs come in all shapes. Sizes. Locations. Pay rates. Benefits, etc. When choosing a travel nursing job, several factors weigh into a registered nurse’s (RN’s) or licensed practical nurse’s (LPN’s) decision. However, for many nurses, there is one consideration that plays a significant role in choosing their next contract – and that is how much it pays.
This article will summarize some top cities for travel nursing jobs with high travel nursing salaries and five cities that are favorites amongst travel nurses.
What Is A Housing Stipend?
A stipend is the money an agency gives one for housing while on their travel assignment. The purpose of a housing stipend is to cover the cost of living for maintaining two addresses, a permanent address, and housing at one temporary address during a travel nursing assignment.
High-Paying Cities for Travel Nursing Jobs and Their Approximate Housing Stipends
Because the cost of living factors into the overall pay that travel nurses receive. While it is important to bear in mind that housing stipends and packages vary depending on the way the packages are adjusted, these are some average housing stipends in cities with some of the highest allotted amounts:
Los Angeles, CA – $2,977
San Francisco, CA – $2,843
San Jose, CA – $2,817
Stockton, CA – $2,467
San Bernardino, CA – $2,445
Washington DC – $2,4
New York, NY – $2,3
5 Popular Cities For Travel Nursing Jobs
1. San Diego, California
With plenty of housing options, although housing is expensive, affordable housing options abound in San Diego. One can find a house to rent for between $1,500 and $2,000 and still be close to work. There are plenty of accommodations for people not wanting to share housing and who want to bring their significant other.
Compensation:
Nurses in this city can earn around $2,572 per week in addition to housing and benefits.
Things To Do in San Diego:
Many activities await one during their time off work in this city. Enjoy places like Balboa Park. There is a zoo, botanical house, and museum with unique Spanish architecture. Go whale watching along with seeing other local wildlife. Once the sunset arrives, one have some of the most spectacular nightlife on the west coast, from restaurants, bars, and clubs, and at night the party is on.
2. Seattle, Washington
The second most popular destination for travel nurses on our list is Seattle. The city offers plenty of fully furnished housing, private housing, and accommodations for those looking to stay with a roommate. Housing can be a bit pricey, but a housing stipend can make that a little easier to afford. Housing costs average around $1,500 to $2,000 a month.
Compensation:
A travel nurse in Seattle can expect to make around $ 2,635 per week in addition to benefits and stipends, depending on the agency one works for.
Things To Do in Seattle:
Although Seattle has a bit of an overcast for a significant portion of the year, there are still plenty of things to do to make up for it. See famous landmarks. There’s the traditional fish toss at Pike Place Market. Enjoy the view with the Seattle Center Monorail, and don’t forget the famous Space Needle. One will have more cultural events to enjoy, such as the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Chihuly Garden, Glass Museum, and Museum of Pop Culture. Cheap transportation facilitates easy exploration of the city.
3. San Francisco, California
The city of San Francisco is another highly sought-after destination by travel nurses for contracts. Although the cost of living is among the highest in the nation, affordable housing exists. Short-term stay hotels abound, many with access to a gym, laundry service, housekeeping,, etc.
Compensation:
A travel nurse can expect to make around $1,949 a week working in San Francisco in addition to housing stipends and benefits.
Things To Do in San Francisco:
Like the outdoors? There’s everything one could want within walking distance in San Francisco. One will find plenty of outdoor spaces and beautiful trees to enjoy. There are amazing parks everywhere. While one stays in the city, the infamous Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and Fisherman’s Wharf are must-sees. There’s too much to list. One won’t run out of things to do.
4. Los Angeles, California
LA is one of the largest cities in the nation. It’s a popular place for travel nurses. The cost of living is high, but the stipends should help with the cost of living. Housing will cost anywhere from $2,000 to $2,500. If one wants a private place, one can save more by having a shared place to stay.
Compensation:
A travel nurse can take home around $2,669 a week working an assignment in LA.
Things To Do in Los Angeles:
Los Angeles bustles with diversity and entertainment, engulfed by nightclubs, cultural institutions, and cinemas. LA will keep one occupied on their off time with miles of beaches, urban parks, and wild canyons. This place bleeds with entertainment.
5. Boston, Massachusetts
Boston is a top choice for travel nurses due to its well-known hospitals and universities. The city is renowned for its history.
One won’t have a problem finding housing. There are plenty of furnished housing options available. Pricing on housing can be expensive. Prices can be $2,500 and above. There are hotels set up for long-term stays if one is looking for all the services they can provide.
Compensation:
A travel nurse working in Boston can earn around $2,458 a week in addition to stipends and benefits.
How Do Local Travel Nursing Jobs or Per Diem Jobs Work?
If one is interested in local nursing jobs, try Nursa. Work PRN jobs that connect one to the facility directly. A nurse may not receive all the benefits but take home much more money.
Matthew Frand
Nursa
+1 8016959609
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter