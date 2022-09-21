Global Binge Eating Disorder Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Binge Eating Disorder Market to be Driven by the Rise in Prevalence of Eating Disorder in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Binge Eating Disorder Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global binge eating disorder market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatments, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.0%
The rise in prevalence of the eating disorder is anticipated to drive the binge eating disorder market. The treatment for binge eating disorder is available and recovery is possible with the right care. Growing public awareness of the disorder, along with the rise in the number of doctors skilled in the treatment of binge eating disorder, has made treatment more accessible.
The global binge eating disorder market is predicted to increase as a result of these factors. Also, the increase in the incidences of obesity among the population and the rise in the occurrence of eating disorders, especially among women, are also likely to accelerate the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
In the United States, binge eating disorder (BED) is a highly common eating disorder. The disorder causes people to eat an excessive amount of food in a single sitting. Individuals who binge feel a loss of control over their eating during these occasions. Binge-eating bouts are sometimes accompanied by feelings of guilt or shame. Obesity and overweight have been linked to binge eating.
By treatment, the market is segmented into:
• Medication
• Antidepressant
• Anticonvulsant
• Anti-obesity Medication
• Others
• Services
• Inpatient
• Outpatient
The several distribution channels of the market are:
• Retail Pharmacy
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Treatments for people with binge eating disorder are being developed by leading companies. As a result of these developments, the global market for binge eating disorders is predicted to grow. Market expansion is also projected to be fuelled by an increase in research and development initiatives to produce new products.
The market is also influenced by an increase in pharmaceutical companies’ research and development efforts to improve treatment and a surge in government attempts to raise awareness. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, development in technology, and rise in social media influence positively affect the binge eating disorder market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Chronos Therapeutics Limited, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., and VIVUS LLC., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
