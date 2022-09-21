Baffle Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Privacy and Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security

Company Acknowledged in Format Preserving Encryption and Secure Multiparty Computation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle today announced that it was named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report for Privacy in the categories of Format Preserving Encryption (FPE) and Secure Multiparty Computation (SMPC), and the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report for Data Security in the category of Multicloud Key Management as a Service.

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Privacy 2022 report, “Privacy remains a top priority in managing cyber and IT risk as modern regulations continue to impact the processing of personal data. Security and risk management leaders can use this Hype Cycle to prioritize strategic investments that shift the focus from compliance to competitive differentiation.”

In Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security 2022 report, analysts note, “FPE can be used to protect data at the point of ingestion, storage in a database or access through applications. It is increasingly being deployed to protect data stored or processed across a variety of databases and select document types on-premises or on cloud service platforms (CSPs).” Baffle’s Data Protection Services makes FPE available across all cloud platforms (Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform) and requires no application rewrites or code changes.

The report explains, “The NIST SP 800-38 standard for FPE has supported its acceptance by organizations to address evolving compliance and threat landscapes without having to extensively modify databases or applications. It provides a strong, agile method to prevent unauthorized user access to data on-premises and in public CSPs. This helps meet data protection and privacy regulations and data residency requirements to protect personal, health, credit card and financial data, and to adhere to data breach disclosure regulations.”

According to Gartner, factors driving FPE adoption include:

The fast-growing need to provide data protection and an increasing number of privacy laws across the globe.

Organizations’ increasing desire to analyze data while keeping it anonymized.

The ability to mix the implementation of FPE with data masking is also increasing its dynamic adoption for different use cases, such as test and development.



Baffle was also recognized as a Sample Vendor for SMPC in the newly released Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity 2022 and the Gartner Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3 2022.

Baffle experienced triple-digit growth over the past year as the company protects more than 100 billion records across highly regulated industries . Baffle is the only company that can protect the entire modern data pipeline, supporting the de-identification of sensitive data, adaptive access control, and privacy-preserving analytics to derive intelligence from the information. Additionally, the company supports on-premises, hybrid and cloud deployments, and is available in Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud.

“We believe this recognition by Gartner analysts in multiple Hype Cycle reports highlights the breadth and utility of the Baffle Advanced Data Protection Services,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “Traditional security approaches focus on observing behavior to detect anomalies. We turned that approach on its head. We believe that security should be built in and act as an integral part of the data analytics pipeline as new data gets created, transported and processed. To meet market demand, our groundbreaking technology enables responsible digital information sharing and stops the cycle of continuous data and privacy breaches.”

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security 2022 Report is available here: https://baffle.io/gartner-hype-cycle-data-security-2022/.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and servicemarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Baffle

Baffle protects data in the cloud via a “no code” and “low code” data-centric security approach. The solution provides universal data protection to secure data wherever it lives and as it is consumed in distributed data environments. Companies can control who can see what data with this security layer with no performance impact on the user experience. Proven in large-scale environments, only the Baffle Data Protection Service de-identifies sensitive information on the fly as it is processed in the cloud. With no application changes, security teams can move in lockstep with business initiatives to move more data and workload to the cloud faster. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

