Fact Check – Everything One Needs to Know About Pediatric Dentistry
Summer lovin’ fun days are still in full swing, and many have been enjoying time poolside, neighborhood and friend barbecues, and hopefully have already had a summer vacation trip or have one in the works. Our pediatric dentists and staff enjoy the summer fun, especially appreciating the air conditioning in our offices, all while hearing stories from our pediatric patients about family trips and summer activities.
Dentists want to see kids’ smiles. Is it time for a pediatric dental office visit? Does one know what types of services pediatric dentists offer? Does one know why they should visit a pediatric dentist instead of a general dentist? Here’s a rundown of everything one should know about pediatric dentistry.
Pediatric Dentistry FACTS
1. Pediatric dentists have more training than general dentists
Pediatric dentists complete an additional two to the three-year unique program following dentistry school. This additional training is specific to pediatric care, which means different sized tools and techniques for procedures. Additionally, their learning and training are focused on children’s psychological and physical development from infancy through their teenage years.
2. Dental hygiene habits start in infancy. Even before their first tooth, one should gently cleanse their gums with a soft, wet washcloth (be sure it’s clean!) after breastfeeding or bottle feeding. Once that first tooth has popped, use an infant toothbrush to build the habit of brushing it in the mornings and the evenings before bed.
3. Little ones should have their first dental visit either when they turn one 3year old or when their first tooth has come in. As with starting dental hygiene habits early, dentist visits should become a routine part of their life, similar to a visit to the doctor’s office. Positive dental experiences are essential. Furthermore, we know that the earlier we start with those, the less likely it is that dental anxiety will be an issue in the future.
4. Cavities in baby teeth should be restored, not ignored. Nor should the baby tooth be removed. Why? The primary teeth serve multiple essential functions for the development of ones child. Firstly, cavities can be extremely painful. Secondly, as a toddler is learning to switch from a liquid diet to foods, chewing is essential! Thirdly, the primary teeth help a child’s speech development; the tongue touching the teeth is necessary for most of the sounds we use in our speech. Lastly, the primary teeth also serve as placeholders in our jaws for the permanent teeth. The surrounding teeth may move around if a primary tooth is extracted before its natural timing.
4. Dental sealants are a necessary preventative procedure in pediatric dentistry. They are painless and serve to help protect the teeth from cavities. Kids can have trouble reaching the deep grooves and valleys in the molars; after all, motor skills are learned over time, and even adults have trouble with those spots in their teeth. The dental sealants are typically a transparent color or colored to match the tooth. The procedure is quick and painless. We thoroughly clean and dry the tooth before applying a gel to rough the surface up slightly for better adhesion. Following that, the sealant is applied. Once the sealant has dried (typically, we use a blue light), the procedure is finished. Usually, a child can eat at their next snack or mealtime without a problem. Dental sealants have been proven to reduce the risk of decay in molars by up to 80%. For more information about sealants, click here.
5. Utah Pediatric Dentists can help one with breastfeeding. Each of our locations has the CO2 LightScalpel laser., and our pediatric dentists have been specially trained in its proper use. This cutting-edge technology allows us to help to breastfeeding mothers whose babies have a lip tie or tongue tie. We have had mothers travel to see us from hundreds of miles away because the CO2 laser is proven to be a better, more effective, and less painful process than other tools or technologies. Read here for more information about how our CO2 laser may help a mom and their baby.
6. We recommend mouth guards for all sports, not only contact sports. A broken, chipped tooth that has been knocked loose can be painful and alarming for a kid. More than 80 million kids nationwide participate in sports, and studies have shown that athletes using mouth guards are 82-93% less likely to have a dentofacial injury. Protect those smiles, and avoid painful mouth injuries by talking with the pediatric dentist about a mouth guard. For more information about mouth guards, click here.
7. Most kids get cavities. Don’t feel guilty, parents, even when their a champion for moderation in sweets. Moreover, one may try to limit sodas and sugary drinks, but the truth is that most kids get cavities. In fact, according to the CDC, over 52% of kids between the ages of six and eight have had a cavity in a primary tooth. What does this mean for a parent? The meaning is two-fold: number one, don’t beat oneself up about it, and number two, talk to a pediatric dentist about preventative care, a dental hygiene routines in the house, and schedule biannual teeth cleanings.
Schedule Biannual Checkup for Kids with Utah Pediatric Dentists
We care about our community and our patients and their families. Come and see us; we want to hear about summer. Show us those smiles, and tell us summer stories while we clean kids’ pearly whites. We have three convenient locations in the Salt Lake City area (Bountiful, Taylorsville, and Stansbury Park), all fully staffed and equipped so kids can receive the best care.
