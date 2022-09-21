Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,271 in the last 365 days.

MediaWallah Named an AdExchanger Awards Finalist for Best Identity Technology

MediaWallah’s Independent Data Connectivity Platform Gives Data Owners Total Control

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaWallah, the identity by design provider to the world’s premier brands, publishers, platforms and agencies, today announced that the company is a finalist for Best Identity Technology in the 2022 AdExchanger Awards. The AdExchanger Awards program is focused on celebrating excellence in digital marketing and advertising. Winners will be announced on October 17 in New York City at the Programmatic I/O awards gala.

MediaWallah builds identity into the fabric of a company’s digital business. The company’s mission is to provide the ecosystem with data and innovative technology that allows companies to establish a fluid identity-first approach to their marketing. As an independent, flexible identity solution, MediaWallah doesn’t just facilitate identity, they empower customers to own, understand and grow identity for themselves. With no black box or fixed pipes, customers get custom solutions and granular insights, empowering brands, publishers and data owners to build the data infrastructure they need to scale data across every channel and every partner.

MediaWallah’s identity spine, vast data capability and probabilistic analysis provide superior results for customers:

  • 15.2x better match rates—which translates into a 15.2x advantage in addressability—vs. those of the 3rd-party cookies for a major publisher to run a targeted campaign for an advertiser client.
  • 10x higher user resolve rate compared to third party cookies (67% vs 7%) for a major education advertiser that wanted to deliver personalized site content to users who were authenticated but had not logged in.

“We are thrilled to have been named a finalist for Best Identity Technology, an important emerging category that signals the shift to first-party data across digital channels. AdExchanger focused on the data and technology that powers digital marketing, making this award a perfect fit for MediaWallah. We are in good company and look forward to the award ceremony,” said Nancy Marzouk, CEO and Founder of MediaWallah.

About MediaWallah
MediaWallah provides innovative identity-by-design solutions for the world’s largest brands, publishers, platforms and agencies. MediaWallah is trusted across the industry to deliver a premium, independent solution that provides agility and performance.

Discerning companies are planning their future-proof addressability strategies, looking for solutions that work across channels, IDs, data types and partners. Mediawallah helps companies create 360 degree views of customers and prospects so that they can continue to market to them across multiple channels, regardless of the changes to the market landscape. Companies trust MediaWallah to provide agile privacy-first data capabilities - from onboarding to multi-party computation - to ensure that their identity data is kept safe while also delivering maximum value even as market dynamics evolve over time.

Contact:
Emily Riley
emily@broadsheetcomms.com
914-300-1128


Primary Logo

You just read:

MediaWallah Named an AdExchanger Awards Finalist for Best Identity Technology

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.