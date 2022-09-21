Fresh Vine Wine Recognized with Four 2022 Sommeliers Choice Awards

2021 Rosé, 2020 Chardonnay, 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, and 2019 Pinot Noir are all recognized by the distinguished association of top sommeliers and on-premise wine buyers

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced that four of its vintage wines have received prestigious 2022 Sommeliers Choice Awards.

“We are grateful that four of our vintage wines are recipients of the prestigious Sommeliers Choice Awards for 2022,” said Jamey Whetstone, Winemaker, of Fresh Vine Wine. “This recognition builds on the critical acclaim our wines have already received from world-renowned wine critic James Suckling, highly-regarded publications such as The Tasting Panel Magazine and The Somm Journal, as well as at TEXSOM’s global wine competition. These awards affirm Fresh Vine Wines’ position as the leader in delivering a superior wine taste in a well-balanced, lower-sugar wine, offering an affordable luxury targeting the fast-growing ‘healthy living’ market.”

Fresh Vine Wine 2020 Chardonnay received a Gold 2022 Sommeliers Choice Award, with Fresh Vine Wine 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon and Fresh Vine Wine 2021 Rosé, both taking home the Silver and Pinot Noir Bronze.

The judging panel of the Sommeliers Choice Awards consists entirely of top sommeliers, on-premise wine buyers and wine directors at U.S. restaurants, bars, pubs, and clubs. Medals are awarded to wines that meet very specific judging criteria, with a goal of identifying wines that should become additions to restaurant wine lists.

Fresh Vine Wine award-winning varietals are available at www.freshvinewine.com, and most national and independent retailers nationwide, including wine.com, Total Wine & More, Food Lion, on the GoPuff app, and by the glass at True Food Kitchen.

Fresh Vine Wine's vision is to be the leading "Better For You" brand in this emerging category, capitalizing on the trend toward healthy living that is sweeping the food and beverage industry. Fresh Vine Wine's strategy is to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its product offerings, actively growing distribution, educating consumers and retailers on our premium product line, and focusing on in-market retail execution and in-store samplings. Fresh Vine Wine will continue to position its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, between $14.99-$24.99. Sauvignon Blanc and Brut Rosé Sparkling are Fresh Vine Wine's latest entry into the premium wine market.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69 billion category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$24.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include Limited Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Brut Rosé Sparkling, and Rosé.

