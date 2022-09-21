Grip Security Launches Partner Program to Help Companies Secure Business-Led IT

New program provides incentives and extensive support to accelerate partner sales traction and realize success in SaaS security

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security, a leader in SaaS security unifying discovery, access control and data governance, today announced the Grip Security Partner Program. The new program furthers the company’s mission to help companies securely embrace business-led IT with the industry’s best platform for detecting and securing SaaS applications in use that are unknown to IT and security teams.



Grip is actively recruiting partners who are looking to differentiate themselves with a new product that helps companies understand and manage their SaaS risk. Becoming a Grip partner does not require a team of certified experts or deep technical expertise to demo and sell the product. Interested partners can contact Grip Security on its website or send an email to learn more and receive a product demo.

Grip Partner Program companies can take advantage of the following benefits:

Fast time-to-market with complete end-to-end support, from first meeting to product demonstrations, to proof-of-value, to signed contract

Sales and sales engineer training

Co-branded sales materials

Turnkey free SaaS security assessment to demonstrate need and value

Attractive incentives and jointly funded programs to promote Grip



“Grip Security’s product is ideal for the channel as it solves a problem that nearly every company has and is easy to sell, install and support,” said Drew Ganther, VP of sales at Grip Security. “Our program is designed to provide partners with a product that they can sell quickly and demonstrate value to their customers quickly without friction. We are building out the team and infrastructure to provide the highest level of partner support from beginning to end.

Business-led IT has many benefits because it improves productivity, accelerates innovation and helps companies react to market conditions more quickly, but it creates security risks that need to be managed. Employees today expect to use the best app to get their job done, and that means they will acquire SaaS apps on their own. Traditional solutions like cloud access security brokers (CASBs) are unable to secure business-led IT because they are designed for centrally purchased and managed SaaS being used on managed devices only, which is obsolete today. They also involve long deployment times, network architecture changes and additional staff to analyze the data generated and triage alerts.

“SaaS security is one of the most pressing issues facing CISOs and Grip has a new approach that is unique and differentiated,” said Todd Stelzer, enterprise account manager at Insight. “The demo and proof-of-value are eye-opening because they reveal the security blind spots that every company thought they had but could never see without Grip’s technology and the best part is they can remediate them with a couple of clicks.”

Grip Security has none of these limitations of existing products on the market because it was purpose-built to automate the discovery, risk prioritization and securing of SaaS applications with the highest accuracy and delivers the following benefits:

15-minute installation and immediate return on investment

Support for more than 20,000 SaaS applications

5X more SaaS application discovery compared to CASBs

80% reduction in analyst workload

Automated employee SaaS off-boarding and access control

Industry’s largest SaaS risk database to prioritize and remediate risk

Additional Information:

About Grip Security

Grip helps companies modernize their security architecture and adapt to how SaaS is acquired today. Our SaaS Security Control Plane solution helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate compliance and risk management for all SaaS regardless of the device. Grip unifies control points, telemetry, analytics and operations so companies can embrace a business-led IT strategy safely and securely. Our purpose-built platform leverages existing infrastructure and is designed to simplify SaaS security operations with built-in, out-of-the-box automation that makes this possible.

Business Contact:

Young-Sae Song

650.492.5859

info@grip.security

Media Contacts:

Montner Tech PR

Chloe Amante

Camante@montner.com

Deb Montner

Dmontner@montner.com