Intapp partners with Equilar to enhance relationship intelligence and accelerate business development efforts

Native access to corporate leadership data expands the reach of professional networks and gives professional and financial services firms a competitive advantage

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with Equilar to help investors and advisors expand the reach of their networks using trusted corporate leadership data from the world’s foremost businesses.



Through this partnership, Intapp clients subscribing to Equilar’s database of more than 1.5 million executives and board members can now directly access that data within Intapp DealCloud and OnePlace solutions.

Combining Equilar’s corporate contact database with Intapp relationship intelligence capabilities helps investors and advisors:

Enrich contact data with automated updates of key executive changes

Maximize contact intelligence with a unified view of executives and board members across target companies

Identify companies with desirable attributes, review active executives and board members at those companies, and evaluate individual profiles including past roles

Leverage connection paths between firm executives and target accounts to best facilitate meaningful introductions

Access relevant data inside existing workflows and gain multidimensional relationship insights into key clients and deals



“In today’s complex and ever-changing business environment, manual entry and tracking of relationships can actually become a hindrance to growth,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “Now, Intapp clients can turn their current relationships into an engine for new business by marrying Equilar’s corporate leadership data with our relationship intelligence solution.”

“We firmly believe that the future belongs to those with the best data,” said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. “We’re excited to partner with Intapp to help the professional and financial services industry better leverage the power and reach of executive networks to discover new business and remain competitive in a dynamic business environment.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,100 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

Contact



Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

678-909-0703