H.C. Wainwright & Co Rating: Buy on NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF) Large Enterprise Product Order Announced,

Large Enterprise Product Order Announced, Demand for 3D Models Driving Meaningful Revenue Ramp;

Nextech AR Solutions (NASDAQ:NEXCF)

Company well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for3D models. Before the market open on September 20, NexTech ARSolutions Corp. announced a large purchase order to supply 7,500 3Dmodels for an enterprise customer. The company has already deliveredapproximately 50% of this order with the remaining half to be deliveredduring 4Q22. Based on our pricing assumptions, we believe these7,500 models could be worth as much as $500.0K of revenue andperhaps more importantly should serve as a powerful marketing toolas NexTech looks to sign additional large enterprise customers aswell as increase wallet share in the current customer footprint. Also,in the most recent release, NexTech indicated it is in negotiationswith other large enterprise customers with deal sizes potentially largerthan this most recent announcement. We believe the ramp in newbusiness should begin to show in 3Q22 results, however, the mostsignificant revenue growth is likely to come beginning in 2023. Given thescalability of the model, we believe investors should expect significantoperating leverage, especially as the company exits its lower marginretail business, potentially driving positive adj. EBITDA as early as2H23. We recommend investors take advantage of recent weakness inNEXCF shares ahead of these improving financial performance.Benefits of 3D modeling for ecommerce clear, should drive multiyear demand. While still somewhat in its infancy, the use of 3D modelsfor ecommerce has shown meaningful benefits to both consumers andretailers. While not appropriate for every item sold online, the numberof potential use cases is significant. Consumers can “test” a piece offurniture or art in their home, look at a potential purse before purchasing,or even place a watch on their wrist, without visiting a brick and mortarstore. According to Shopify, Inc. (SHOP, not rated) 3D augmentedreality product models have proven to generate a 94.0% increase inconversions and have resulted in a 40.0% reduction in costly returns.On some products, conversion rates have increased by as much as250.0%. As a result, the market for 3D models is expected to growto $7.6B by 2025, representing a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 levels.As demand for 3D and augmented reality products for ecommercecontinues to grow, we believe NexTech is well positioned to be a keybeneficiary of these favorable secular trends.ARway spinout remains on track for later this year. In June, thecompany announced plans to spin out its spatial mapping platform,ARway Ltd., into a standalone public company listed on the CSE.Under the terms of the agreement, NexTech would maintain a majorityownership position in ARway while NexTech shareholders also receivea share distribution of the new company, expected to be approximately4.0%. The spin is expected to be completed by late October as thecompany has received conditional listing approval from the CanadianSecurities Exchange. We see several real-world applications for spatialmapping including museums, hospitals, conference, trade shows, andsporting venues. By integrating the company’s SDK customers cancreate an interactive experience for their own customers including theaddition of audio keys, advertising, and even holograms enhancing thecustomer experience and influencing consumer behavior. NexTech hasindicated it has received significant interest in the mapping product, andwe believe new contracts could be announced within the next 60 days.For definitions and the distribution of analyst ratings, analyst certifications, and other disclosures, please refer to pages 4 - 5 of this report.Valuation attractive given meaningful revenue growth opportunity and path to profitability. We are valuing NEXCFshares at $2.50, reflecting a 15.0x EV/revenue multiple on our 2023 revenue estimate of $20.0M. Our $2.50 price targetrepresents approximately 315.0% upside from recent trading levels. A targeted 15.0x EV/revenue multiple represents apremium to other small capitalization technology peers operating within the augmented reality, virtual reality, and metaversespace. We view this as warranted in the near term as the business should begin to ramp quickly given recent partnershipannouncements and anticipated revenue generation. As the company begins to demonstrate its ability to drive meaningfulrevenue growth, improve gross margin expansion, and achieve consistent profitability we believe new investors should beattracted to NEXCF shares. In addition, we suspect positive news flow, including new contract and partnership announcementsto serve as a near term catalyst, ahead of the 2023 acceleration in higher margin technology revenue.Risks. (1) Dilution risk should the company raise additional capital given current cash burn; (2) high levels of industrycompetition; (3) technology risk; (4) M&A and integration risk; (5) partnership risk given partnership agreements; (6) foreignoperation risk as the company operates in several jurisdictions with different levels of regulatory oversigh