The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is a time server computer software package with several useful applications. The Network Time Protocol is also known as an NTP server or NTP clocks. The Network Time Protocol was developed by David L. Mills of the University of Delaware to enable computers to synchronize their internal reference clocks with the worldwide clocks. The working mechanism is based on the assumption that computers measure local time differently from the reference clocks. This paper discusses the basic theoretical background and operational issues of the NTP server and clocks, including an overview of some of its most important specifications and properties.

In a typical configuration mode of operation, the NTP server synchronizes its database with that of the NTP peer servers. The configuration option --server - enables the use of a dummy NTP server for purposes of testing and debugging NTP server performance without affecting other live installations. A normal installation of NTP contains both a listening server and a synchronizing client. For a more detailed discussion of these two components, the NTP daemon utility is used.

Several governments are imposing several rules for businesses to use the NTP servers and businesses failing to comply with these rules may have to give hefty penalties and may also suffer license cancelations. This is the main factor, which is driving the global NTP server market. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stated in the FDA 21 CFR Part 11 that the usage of computer-processed and secure time stepped review trailers in order to record the time and date of the administration sections and activities autonomously is mandatory. In case, an enterprise fails to obey this will have to give heavy fines. Moreover, the usage of computer systems in various sectors of the world is increasing rapidly and authoritarian bodies are imposing rules to prevent crimes, which is augmenting the growth of the global NTP server market.

Synchronizing to an NTP server is accomplished through a simple configuration procedure. In the global configuration mode, NTP sets the servers and synchronizes all registered signals with the reference clock. The received signal consists of an ICMP destination unreachable packet, an application-specific error code, the time and date, and an NTP host key. However, concern regarding cybersecurity threats is the main restraining factor that is hindering the growth of the global NTP server market.

Owing to the prevalence of large businesses in the region, North America is witnessing significant growth in the global NTPO server market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 16,055 big companies in the country's 938 metropolitan and micropolitan regions. There have also been some industrial developments in recent years in the global NTP server market. For instance, in March 2021, Equinix launched a new time as a service called Equinix Precision Time that will be delivering time synchronization for various applications.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Brandywine Communications

◘ Microchip Technology Corporation

◘ Heol Design

◘ Galleon Systems

◘ Meinberg Funkuhren GmbH & Co KG.

◘ GORGY TIMING

◘ Phoenix Datacom Limited

◘ Kyland Technology Co.

◘ Juniper Networks Inc.

◘ Oscilloquartz SA

Global NTP Server Market: Taxonomy

On the basis of type, the global NTP server market is segmented into:

◘ IP65

◘ IP20

◘ IP30

On the basis of application, the global NTP server market is segmented into:

◘ Individual

◘ Commercial

◘ Military

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

