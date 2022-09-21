Textile Chemicals Market Size Worth 29.40 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3%

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical textiles as well as increased use of biodegradable and low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) materials in textile manufacturing are some key factors driving global textile chemicals market revenue growth. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the globe are trends projected to continue to support revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Textile manufacturers and vendors are rapidly being compelled to provide textiles that are sustainably manufactured and free of harmful chemicals due to stringent regulations by governments, initiatives by non-governmental organizations, and shifting preferences among end-users.

There has been numerous research and development activities are underway to enhance Textile Chemicals products and new innovative technologies. The report deals with numerous research objectives, investments plans, business strategies, import-export scenario, and supply-demand scenario. To help in strategic planning, key stakeholders can use the tables and figures from this report to gather statistics. It provides insights into key production, revenue and consumption trends for players in order to increase sales and growth within the global Textile Chemicals Market.

Textile Chemicals Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG

The research then uncovers market opportunities that are simple and gives the business valuable information that will help it thrive in the global Textile Chemicals market. The report contains detailed information on the factors that will increase the market's growth over the next few years, from 2021-2028. The report discusses market segmentation, key players and types of applications, as well as rapid growth in key markets.

key findings from the report suggest

Technical textile segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of textile chemicals in technical textiles. Usage is expected to rise due to rising awareness about better function and uses of such products in various industries.

Coating & sizing agents segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Sizing chemicals are widely used to improve yarn abrasion strength and resistance in weaving. Use of sizing chemicals lowers weaving hazards, including yarn fraying and breakage during weaving process.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Low manufacturing costs in countries in Asia Pacific, along with rapid introduction of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing process by companies is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report further divides the Textile Chemicals market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Textile Chemicals market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global textile chemicals on the basis of product type, fiber type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Fixative

Dispersants & Levelant

UV Absorber

Other

Coating & Sizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Flame Retardants

Repellent and Release

Antimicrobial & Anti-inflammatory

Other

Bleaching Agents

Desizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Scouring Agents

Surfactants

Detergents & Dispersing Agents

Wetting Agents

Lubricating Agents

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home Textile

Drapery

Furniture

Carpet

Others

Apparel

Innerwear

Outerwear

Sportswear

Others

Technical Textile

Others

The study segments the Textile Chemicals industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Textile Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 29.40 Billion in 2028