Enterprise Metadata Management Market will Reach USD 25.6 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period of 2026

Market Size – USD 3.13 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.9%, Market Trends – The advent of risk and compliance management.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Enterprise Metadata Management market is forecast to reach USD 17.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Enterprise metadata management is the means of managing metadata, which provides additional information and context to other information and data assets of an industry. Metadata is information that represents the various facets of information assets, which improves its usability and enables easier management during its tenure.

The requirement for centralized data management, operational effectiveness, and data quality management, increasing business data volume and regulations, and risk and compliance management are supposed to fuel the growth of this market.

There lie certain restraining factors like the uncertain return on investment as well as an inconsistent array of business logistics, which hamper the growth of the market. These factors are to be eradicated as soon as commercialization of this market occurs. Several large companies are utilizing these management software and commodities to render easier co-operative functions which curtail time constraints for redundant operations.

The region of Asia Pacific comprises of a very data-hungry population, which thrives on services of these management firms and solutions. IT industries, as well as financial moguls, are investing in metadata management solutions owing to the increased use of digital form of information to be relayed in accordance with data manipulation and data engineering for process management as well as risk and compliance management. Hence, the growth of this market in the region of Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest.

Top 10 Profiled in the Enterprise Metadata Management Market Report:

• Adaptive

• CentricMinds

• Collibra

• Data Advantage Group

• IBM

• Informatica

• Oracle

• SAP

Market Segmentation:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Governance and compliance management

• Risk management

• Product and process management

• Incident management

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• BFSI

• Telecommunication & IT

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Healthcare and Lifesciences

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

