Indonesia OTT Market Research Report - Industry Size USD 16.38 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 31.3%

Indonesia Over-The-Top (OTT) Market

The report segments Indonesia over the top market on the basis of component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end-user, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in focus to create local content, increase in subscriptions of OTT videos, and use of advanced technologies in OTT services would unlock new opportunities. The rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the OTT market, the advent of high internet speed, surge in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications coupled with economical charges of OTT services have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market.

Indonesia ott market was pegged at $870.35 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Major key players such as - Amazon Prime Video, CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel),, PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, Vidio.com, and Viu.

The report segments Indonesia over the top market on the basis of component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end-user, and region.

Based on end-user, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 193 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6186

On the basis of device type, the smartphones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as smart TVs, laptops, desktops, tablets, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and others.

Based on components, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6186

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the market due to the rise in demand for OTT service and growth in online communication services.

• Due to lockdown restrictions, people used to spend more time at home, which increased the use of online platforms. Moreover, OTT platforms invested more in launching regional content.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6186

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Over-the-top Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

