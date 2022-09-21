Toshiba Corporation Company Financial Profile and Facts - Market.us

Toshiba Corporation Company

The annual revenue generated by Toshiba Corporation in 2020 was US$ 32,543 Mn. At a -6.44% decrease, annual revenue of US$ 35,458 Mn was indexed in 2019

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toshiba Corporation is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Its diversified products and services include information technology and communications equipment, electronic components and materials, power systems, industrial and social infrastructure systems, consumer electronics, household appliances, medical equipment, office equipment, lighting and logistics.

The company was founded in 1875 as Tokyo Denki (Tokyo Electric), becoming one of Japan's first electric power companies. It later diversified into other areas including electronics and computing during the 1960s. Toshiba was one of the Seven Samurai of the Japanese electronics industry after World War II. The group consisted of Hitachi, Matsushita (now Panasonic), National Semiconductor (now acquired by TI), NEC Corporation (Nippon Electric Company), Sanyo Electric Co., Sharp Corporation (now part of Foxconn) and Toshiba.

Toshiba offers a wide range of products and services, from consumer electronics and appliances to business solutions. Toshiba is a global leader in innovation and technology, and its products and services are used in more than 100 countries around the world.

Toshiba's product portfolio includes laptops, tablets, TVs, Blu-ray players, hard drives, SSDs, DVD players, digital cameras, home theater systems, camcorders, printers, scanners, projectors, and more. Toshiba also offers a variety of services such as warranty service, technical support, data backup and recovery services.

Toshiba is committed to providing the best possible products and services to its customers. The company's focus on quality has earned it a reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction.

Key Financials

Revenue (US$ Mn)

In 2020, Toshiba Corporation generated US$ 32.543 Mn in annual revenue

The 2019 index reflected a decrease of -6.44% in the annual revenue for Toshiba Corporation, which was US$ 35.458 Mn.

Toshiba Corporation had total revenue of US$ 37.897 Mn in 2018.

Operating Income US$ Mn

Toshiba Corporation generated US$ 1,252 Million in operating income in 2020

In 2019, the operating income of Toshiba Corporation, US$ 340Mn, was indexed at a decrease of -58.87%

Toshiba Corporation had an operating income in 2018 of US$ 827 Million.

Net Income US$ Mn

Toshiba Corporation generated a net income of US$ 1,101 Mn in 2020

The 2019 index reflected a 26.03% rise in Toshiba Corporation's net income at US$ 9,727Mn.

In 2018, Toshiba Corporation earned a net income in excess of US$ 7,719 Million.

