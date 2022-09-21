Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Company Profile, Business Overview, Financial Performance and Competitive Report - Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is a South Korean multinational electronics company headquartered in Suwon, South Korea. The company produces a wide range of electronics products including smartphones, tablets, TVs, home appliances, and semiconductors. Samsung is the world's largest technology company by revenue and one of the most valuable brands in the world. Founded in 1938 as a trading company, Samsung has grown into a global powerhouse over the past 80 years. The company's rise to prominence has been driven by its commitment to innovation and quality.

Why Samsung is successful: a combination of factors

While many factors have contributed to Samsung’s success, a few stand out. First, the company has been able to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technology landscape. For instance, when smartphone adoption began increasing rapidly a few years ago, Samsung was quick to introduce its Galaxy line of smartphones. The company has also been able to appeal to a wide range of consumers by offering products at various price points. In addition, Samsung has managed to build a strong brand that is associated with quality and innovation.

Key Financials

Revenue (US$ Mn):

US$ 5,67,185 Mn was the annual revenue generated by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. in 2021

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s annual revenue for 2020 was US$ 2,00,606 Mn, a 2.78% increase from 2019

From 2018’s annual revenues, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. registered a -11.91% decrease in 2019, amounting to US$ 1,95,179 Mn

Total revenue of US$ 2,21,568 Mn was generated in 2018 by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Operating Income (US$ Mn):

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s operating income for 2021 was US$ 3,82,445 Mn, a 1154.27% increase from 2020

The operating income generated by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. in 2020 was US$ 30,492 Mn

At a -56.05% decrease from , Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s operating income of US$ 23,525 Mn was indexed in 2019

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. generated an operating income of US$ 53,523 Mn in 2018

Net Income (US$ Mn):

US$ 2,95,611 Mn was the net income generated by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. in 2021

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s net income for 2020 was US$ 22,372 Mn, a 21.48% increase from 2019

From 2018’s net incomes, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. registered a -54.31% decrease in 2019, amounting to US$ 18,417 Mn

A net income of US$ 40,306 Mn was generated in 2018 by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

