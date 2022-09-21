EMI Shielding Market to Record Steadfast Evolution Through 2022-2030 By Emergen Research

EMI shielding market size is expected to reach USD 9.37 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.8% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global EMI shielding market size is expected to reach USD 9.37 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.8% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is attributed to rising demand for a wide range of advanced and smart consumer electronics and appliances, ongoing pilot projects and field trials to test the viability of 5G technology, and rising electromagnetic pollution. For instance, on 22 January 2020, Toyo Ink Group developed a new product “LIOELM™ TSS510-HF”, which is a flexible EMI shielding film designed to meet the demands for 5G flexible printed circuits (FPCs). This new product is capable of improving the shield performance of high-frequency transmission signals with increased flexibility.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the EMI shielding market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the EMI shielding market landscape. The report covers the EMI shielding Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the EMI shielding market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the EMI shielding market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2022-2030. The EMI shielding market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The EMI shielding research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Laird, Parker Hannifin Corp., Omega Shielding Products, Schaffner Holding AG, HEICO Corporation, Tech Etch, Inc., Marktek, Inc., RTP Company, ETS-Lindgren, 3M, Nanotech Energy, and Electrolube.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global EMI shielding market based on material type, method, end-use:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding Products

Conductive Polymers

EMI Filters

Others

Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Radiation

Conduction

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Military and aerospace electronics, medical devices and equipment, industrial equipment touch displays, consumer electronics and appliances, navigation and vehicle control and guidance systems, mass transport systems, and others can all be affected by Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). EMI can cause momentary disruption, data loss, and essential system failure. The worldwide EMI shielding business is increasing, with a rise in number of small, medium, and large scale organizations.

Another factor encouraging electronic product manufacturers to use conductive coatings and paints that offer advanced EMI shielding for non-metallic surfaces and plastics in telecommunication devices and equipment, smartphones and connected devices, consumer electronics, medical and military devices, and others is the increased implementation of government policies to reduce electromagnetic radiations in the environment. Rapidly expanding use of devices connected to Wi-Fi and cellular networks across the globe is expected to drive developments in EMI shielding technologies and solutions, as well as significantly assist the revenue growth of the global EMI shielding market.

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

