Japan Display Inc. Company Profile, History Information, Business Standard - Market.us

Japan Display Inc. is a Japanese company that manufactures and supplies LCD panels for smartphones, tablets, automotive applications and laptops. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of March 2016, the company had a market capitalization of US$2.4 billion.

The company has two main manufacturing plants located in Ishikawa Prefecture and one in Hakusan, Ishikawa. It also has a production facility in Taiwan. In addition to its own plants, the company has production agreements with Sharp Corporation and Sony Corporation.

Japan Display Inc.'s products are used in a variety of electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, automotive applications and laptops. The company's panels are used by major electronics manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., HTC Corporation and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Company Overview:

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) is a leading display panel manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed in 2011 as a joint venture between Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba. JDI supplies LCD panels to some of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers, including Apple, LG and Samsung.

JDI’s cutting-edge technology has made it one of the leaders in the global display market. The company’s products are used in a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to TVs and laptops. JDI has a strong R&D team that is constantly developing new display technologies. The company is publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and had a revenue of US$5.6 billion in 2018.

Products and services

Japan Display Inc. is a leading display panel manufacturer that designs, develops, and manufactures cutting-edge display panels and systems for smartphones, tablets, notebooks, automotive applications, digital cameras, camcorders and digital signage. The company has over 8,000 employees and operates 13 factories in 9 countries around the world.

Japan Display Inc. offers a wide range of products and services that are designed to meet the needs of its customers. The company’s product portfolio includes: LCD panels, OLED panels, touch panels, flexible displays and integrated modules. Japan Display Inc. also provides a variety of value-added services such as: design support, engineering support, production support and after-sales service. The company’s products are used in a variety of market segments including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and medical. Japan Display Inc.

Financial performance

Revenue (US$ Mn) :

US$ 3,090 Mn was the annual revenue generated by Japan Display Inc. in 2021

Japan Display Inc.’s annual revenue for 2020 was US$ 4,884 Mn, a -16.63% decrease from 2019

From 2018’s annual revenues, Japan Display Inc. registered a -10.42% decrease in 2019, amounting to US$ 5,858 Mn

Total revenue of US$ 6,540 Mn was generated in 2018 by Japan Display Inc.

Operating Income (US$ Mn) :

Japan Display Inc.’s operating income for 2021 was US$ 237 Mn, a -36.48% decrease from 2020

The operating income generated by Japan Display Inc. in 2020 was US$ 373 Mn

At a -49.32% decrease from , Japan Display Inc.’s operating income of US$ 285 Mn was indexed in 2019

Japan Display Inc. generated an operating income of US$ 563 Mn in 2018

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) is a leading display manufacturer that designs, develops, and manufactures LCDs for smartphones, tablets, automotive applications, and other consumer electronics. The company went public in 2010 and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. JDI reported a net loss of ¥23.4 billion ($205 million) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, compared to a net profit of ¥10.3 billion in the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to lower sales of LCD panels for smartphones and increased competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Looking at Japan Display's financial performance over the past few years, it's clear that the company has been struggling to maintain profitability. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, JDI reported a net loss of ¥23.4 billion ($205 million), compared to a net profit of ¥10.

Challenges

One of the biggest challenges that Japan Display Inc. (JDI) is facing is the competition from South Korean and Chinese display manufacturers. JDI has been losing market share to these companies in recent years, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for JDI to compete on price. Additionally, JDI is also facing challenges from new technologies such as OLED and quantum dot displays. While JDI has developed its own OLED technology, it has yet to commercialize it on a large scale. And while quantum dot displays are not yet widely used in smartphones, they are expected to gain popularity in the coming years.

Another challenge for JDI is its reliance on Apple Inc. for a significant portion of its revenue. In 2017, Apple accounted for approximately 60% of JDI’s revenue.

